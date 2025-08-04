Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are some of the latest cases heard at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Nicky Frow, 34, of Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: handle stolen goods. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 80 hours.

Daniel Wright, 39, of Cornerpin Drive, Kirkby, admitted: theft. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.

Thomas Beacham, 39, of Griffin Road, Ollerton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 36 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Fine: £123.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

James Whitefield, 62, of Davy Close, Ollerton, admitted: assault by beating. Compensation: £75.

Elidon Cokaj, 38, of Harrington Street, Mansfield, admitted: cultivate cannabis plant a class B controlled drug. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 80 hours.

Grigore-Victor Ionas, 38, of Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and drive motor vehicle with 80 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £148. Disqualification period: 21 months. Fine: £369.

Cameron Palethorpe, 20, of the Oval, Sutton, admitted: drive without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 200 hours. Disqualification period: 3 months.

Nathan Bird, 34, of Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, admitted: affray, and assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Exclusion order: Forest Tavern for 1 year. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Compensation: £500. Fine: £120.

Dean Bennett, 55, of Cottage Close, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 178 milligrams of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrams. Cost: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 19 months, disqualification reduction period: 19 weeks. Fine: £120.

Lee Johnson, 42, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Drug rehabilitation: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 6 days. Compensation: £256.81.

Grant Carlisle, 45, of Red Kite Close, Hucknall, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Fine: £192.

Aleasha Hyland, 41, of Ladybrook Place, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days.

Jayden McCarthy, 19, Shawcroft, Sutton, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187. Custodial period: 32 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Compensation: £300.

Kurtis Wilkerson, 32, of Spruce Garden, Bulwell, admitted: threaten a person with a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Fine: £120.

Morgan Smith, 21, of Ballater Close, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £50. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £126.

Kerri Woolis, 37, of Old Bakery Way, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 36 months. Fine: £120.

Danielle Tansley, 51, of Cowpes Close, Sutton, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £207. Fine: £517.

Michael Hall, 49, of James William Turner Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £196. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £489.