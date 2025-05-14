Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Ben Nurse, 45, of Ravensworth Road, Bulwell, admitted: criminal damage, and harassment - breach of a restraining order. Costs: £85. Fine: £833. Restraining order varied.
Lester Moore, 46, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop and use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Total custodial period: 8 weeks.
Stephen Collins, 59, of Priory Avenue, Ravenshead, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 88 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks. Fine: £350. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £140.
Petrica Baieram, 24, of Burns Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £246. Costs: £85.
Craig Davis, 45, of Quarry Avenue, Bulwell, admitted: theft from a shop, and harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Community order: 12 months. Drug rehabilitation: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days.
Karl Hanifin, 39, of Sycamore Road, Ollerton, admitted: theft from a shop and fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Community order: 12 months. Drug rehabilitation: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Compensation: £300.
Ricky Watson, 34, of Hartley Road, Kirkby, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine, theft from a shop, criminal damage, and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Compensation: £200. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks.
Steven Naylor, 46, of Hickory Close, Kirkby, admitted: drive motor vehicle with the proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit – MDMA and cannabis. Disqualification period: 2 years. Fine: £300. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £240.
Dean Burton, 53, of Hartley Road, Kirkby, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, aggravated vehicle taking. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.
Gary East, 42, of Hibbert Road, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.
Jade Thorpe, 25, of Low Street, Sutton, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Total custodial period: 26 weeks.Compensation: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.
Daniel Ablitt, 41, of Newark Road, Ollerton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Disqualification period: 36 months. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.
Jessica Carter, 26, of Willowbridge Lane, Sutton, admitted: drive a motor vehicle dangerously. Imprisonment period: 26 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Disqualification period: 2 years. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.
Melvyn Parker, 58, of Ferndale, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Costs: £150. Surcharge: £108. Fine: £270.
Aiden Kirby, 40, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £56.15. Total custodial period: 4 weeks.
Sefton Brown, 45, of no fixed abode, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Compensation: £6.45. Surcharge: £26.