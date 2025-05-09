Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Xhimi Qevani, 42, of Smith Street, Mansfield, admitted cultivate cannabis plant, a class B controlled drug. Total custodial period: 52 weeks.

Andrew Hawkin, 50, of Larch Gardens, Bulwell, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £200. Fine: £162.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adeniyi Gunfowoke, 37, of Linnet Drive, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Disqualification period: 6 months. Fine: £323. Costs: £110. Surcharge: £129.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Kenneth Marriott, 51, of Newark Close, Mansfield, admitted: going equipped for burglary and burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 50 hours. Surcharge: £50. Compensation: £200.

Dean Sissons, 45, of Portland Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Disqualification period: 24 months, disqualification reduction period: 24 weeks. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.

Thomas Hyatt, 20, of Sadler Street, Mansfield, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 180 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thea Hewson, 28, of Market Place, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200.

Dariuz Szczepanski, 43, of Windsor Road, Mansfield, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence - and drive motor vehicle with 92 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 24 months, disqualification reduction period: 24 weeks. Fine: £666. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £266.

Lee Butcher, 26, of Park Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Fine: £200. Disqualification period: 17 months.

Christopher Palfreeman, 40, of Davies Avenue, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating and intentional strangulation. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Unpaid work: 80 hours. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Fairless, 28, of Second Avenue, Clipstone, admitted: in charge of vehicle whilst unfit through drugs and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £384. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.

Brooke Dainty, 33, of Callerdale Grove, Tuxford, admitted: criminal damage and send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days.

Jordan Bradshaw, 30, of Longden Terrace, Warsop, admitted: criminal damage and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Surcharge: £20. Compensation: £100. Fine: £50.

Brian Holloway, 45, of Collins Avenue, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Fine: £80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Gomes, 25, of George Street, Hucknall, admitted: criminal damage, use threatening / abusive / insulting words, threat to damage / destroy property, send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message, and racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment. Imprisonment period: 6 months, suspended period: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 25 days. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Compensation: £250.

Dene Evans, 46, of Watson Street, Warsop, admitted and found guilty: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Compensation: £25. Imprisonment period: 42 weeks.

Leslie Hodgkinson, 61, of Lawrence Avenue, Eastwood, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 98 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 26 months, disqualification reduction period: 26 weeks. Fine: £420. Costs: £85.

Simon Ward, 51, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba, and sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements. Imprisonment period: 6 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Barrowcliffe, 28, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, and breach criminal behaviour order. Compensation: £200. Imprisonment period: 6 weeks.

Keith Garbett, 48, of Harrison Road, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 126 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Disqualification period: 36 months.

George Richards, 24, of St Albans Road, Bulwell, admitted: criminal damage, assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm., and assault by beating. Imprisonment period: 18 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 25 days. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Compensation: £160.

Jamie Holloway, 23, of Frith Grove, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Unpaid work: 40 hours. Compensation: £61.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ricky Evans, 32, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 30 weeks. Compensation: £73.

Darren Grundy, 46, of Laurel Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Costs: £85. Conditional discharge: 6 months.