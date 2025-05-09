Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Xhimi Qevani, 42, of Smith Street, Mansfield, admitted cultivate cannabis plant, a class B controlled drug. Total custodial period: 52 weeks.
Andrew Hawkin, 50, of Larch Gardens, Bulwell, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £200. Fine: £162.
Adeniyi Gunfowoke, 37, of Linnet Drive, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Disqualification period: 6 months. Fine: £323. Costs: £110. Surcharge: £129.
Kenneth Marriott, 51, of Newark Close, Mansfield, admitted: going equipped for burglary and burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 50 hours. Surcharge: £50. Compensation: £200.
Dean Sissons, 45, of Portland Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Disqualification period: 24 months, disqualification reduction period: 24 weeks. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.
Thomas Hyatt, 20, of Sadler Street, Mansfield, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 180 hours.
Thea Hewson, 28, of Market Place, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200.
Dariuz Szczepanski, 43, of Windsor Road, Mansfield, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence - and drive motor vehicle with 92 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 24 months, disqualification reduction period: 24 weeks. Fine: £666. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £266.
Lee Butcher, 26, of Park Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Fine: £200. Disqualification period: 17 months.
Christopher Palfreeman, 40, of Davies Avenue, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating and intentional strangulation. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Unpaid work: 80 hours. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Jamie Fairless, 28, of Second Avenue, Clipstone, admitted: in charge of vehicle whilst unfit through drugs and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £384. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.
Brooke Dainty, 33, of Callerdale Grove, Tuxford, admitted: criminal damage and send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days.
Jordan Bradshaw, 30, of Longden Terrace, Warsop, admitted: criminal damage and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Surcharge: £20. Compensation: £100. Fine: £50.
Brian Holloway, 45, of Collins Avenue, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Fine: £80.
Christopher Gomes, 25, of George Street, Hucknall, admitted: criminal damage, use threatening / abusive / insulting words, threat to damage / destroy property, send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message, and racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment. Imprisonment period: 6 months, suspended period: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 25 days. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Compensation: £250.
Dene Evans, 46, of Watson Street, Warsop, admitted and found guilty: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Compensation: £25. Imprisonment period: 42 weeks.
Leslie Hodgkinson, 61, of Lawrence Avenue, Eastwood, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 98 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 26 months, disqualification reduction period: 26 weeks. Fine: £420. Costs: £85.
Simon Ward, 51, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba, and sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements. Imprisonment period: 6 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days.
Connor Barrowcliffe, 28, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, and breach criminal behaviour order. Compensation: £200. Imprisonment period: 6 weeks.
Keith Garbett, 48, of Harrison Road, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 126 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Disqualification period: 36 months.
George Richards, 24, of St Albans Road, Bulwell, admitted: criminal damage, assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm., and assault by beating. Imprisonment period: 18 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 25 days. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Compensation: £160.
Jamie Holloway, 23, of Frith Grove, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Unpaid work: 40 hours. Compensation: £61.50.
Ricky Evans, 32, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 30 weeks. Compensation: £73.
Darren Grundy, 46, of Laurel Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Costs: £85. Conditional discharge: 6 months.