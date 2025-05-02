Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Matthew Smith, 37, of Whitewater Road, Ollerton, admitted: stalking involving serious alarm / distress, and common assault. Costs: £400. Surcharge: £187. Total custodial period: 12 months.
Julie Coyle, 43, of James Murray Mews, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. Community order: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Mental health treatment: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Compensation: £100. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Daniel Konopko, 38, of Little Carter Lane, Mansfield, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - alcohol level above limit. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points. costs: £85. Surcharge: £136. Fine: £340.
Nathan Smith, 30, of Ruddington Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop and breach criminal behaviour order. Total custodial period: 40 weeks.
Samantha Evans, 38, of Main Street, Eastwood, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, cannabis. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.
Danial Kell, 35, of Brickyard Drive, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £15. Total custodial period: 12 weeks.
Jason Baxter, 50, of Ragdale Road, Bulwell, admitted: assault by beating. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 60 hours. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Danial Kell, 35, of Brickyard Drive, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks. Compensation: £39.
Karl Deakin, 45, care of Hemlock Gardens, Bulwell, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 20 weeks. Compensation: £330.
Raymond Canham, 51, of Forest Road, Ollerton, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £35. Total custodial period: 14 days.
Kieran Britt, 33, of Farndon Way, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 80 hours. Compensation: £200.
Karla Nowell, 40, of the Hollows, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Penalty points for this offence: 10.
Brendan George, 56, of Frederick Street, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 61 microgrammes of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.
Riley Machin, 28, of Barker Street, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place, criminal damage and common assault. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £130. Fine: £400. Compensation: £300.
Deacon Jones, 22, of Park Lane, Pinxton, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 40 hours. Compensation: £49.99.
Deshon Lindsay, 19, of Willow Crescent, Sutton, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Unpaid work: 120 hours. Compensation: £150. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Sarah Burgess, 34, of George Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.
Shane Harris, 41, of no fixed abode, Bullfarm, Mansfield, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order. Total custodial period: 10 weeks. Restraining order varied.