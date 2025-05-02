Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Matthew Smith, 37, of Whitewater Road, Ollerton, admitted: stalking involving serious alarm / distress, and common assault. Costs: £400. Surcharge: £187. Total custodial period: 12 months.

Julie Coyle, 43, of James Murray Mews, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. Community order: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Mental health treatment: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Compensation: £100. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Daniel Konopko, 38, of Little Carter Lane, Mansfield, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - alcohol level above limit. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points. costs: £85. Surcharge: £136. Fine: £340.

Nathan Smith, 30, of Ruddington Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop and breach criminal behaviour order. Total custodial period: 40 weeks.

Samantha Evans, 38, of Main Street, Eastwood, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, cannabis. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.

Danial Kell, 35, of Brickyard Drive, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £15. Total custodial period: 12 weeks.

Jason Baxter, 50, of Ragdale Road, Bulwell, admitted: assault by beating. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 60 hours. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Danial Kell, 35, of Brickyard Drive, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks. Compensation: £39.

Karl Deakin, 45, care of Hemlock Gardens, Bulwell, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 20 weeks. Compensation: £330.

Raymond Canham, 51, of Forest Road, Ollerton, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £35. Total custodial period: 14 days.

Kieran Britt, 33, of Farndon Way, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 80 hours. Compensation: £200.

Karla Nowell, 40, of the Hollows, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Penalty points for this offence: 10.

Brendan George, 56, of Frederick Street, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 61 microgrammes of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.

Riley Machin, 28, of Barker Street, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place, criminal damage and common assault. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £130. Fine: £400. Compensation: £300.

Deacon Jones, 22, of Park Lane, Pinxton, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 40 hours. Compensation: £49.99.

Deshon Lindsay, 19, of Willow Crescent, Sutton, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Unpaid work: 120 hours. Compensation: £150. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Sarah Burgess, 34, of George Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.

Shane Harris, 41, of no fixed abode, Bullfarm, Mansfield, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order. Total custodial period: 10 weeks. Restraining order varied.