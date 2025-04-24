Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Stephanie Voce, 35, of Main Road, Ravenshead, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Imprisonment period: 10 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Disqualification period: 30 months, disqualification reduction period: 30 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.

Johnathan Cheesmond, 45, of Briar Lane, Mansfield, admitted: racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment. Compensation: £200. Fine: £1,083.

Ashley Hayes-White, 32, of no fixed abode, Sutton, admitted: breach sexual offences prevention order. Community order: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Surcharge: £114.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

George Hardy, 23, of Southwell Road East, Rainworth, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Surcharge: £160. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £400. Costs: £85.

Krystian Szyksznian, 28, of John Woodhead Court, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour. Conditional discharge: 18 months. Compensation: £200.

Liam Strong, 36, of Unwin Road, Sutton, admitted: in charge of vehicle whilst unfit through drink. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Fine: £384. Penalty points for this offence: 10.

Callum Smith, 19, of Mount Crescent, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Compensation: £200.

Lee Hickling, 32, of Selston Road, Jacksdale, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Surcharge: £26.

Chris Carrington, 38, of Stepnall Heights, Boughton, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £365. Penalty points for this offence: 6.

Joseph O'Neill, 34, of Abercarn Close, Bulwell, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Disqualification period: 42 months. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.

Rafal Loewe, 25, of Utile Gardens, Bulwell, admitted: drive without third party insurance, drive whilst disqualified. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Disqualification period: 4 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Hazel Mcphee, 37, of Bulwell Lane, Bulwell, admitted: theft from a shop. Total custodial period: 8 weeks. Compensation: £90.

Anthony Dimaio, 61, of Alder Close, Shirebrook, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Disqualification period: 23 months. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.

Stephen Spencer, 57, of Nottingham Road, Mansfield, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely a butterfly knife. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £64. Fine: £160.

Jason Cornell, 49, of Alfreton Road, Underwood, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Costs: £50. Surcharge: £26.