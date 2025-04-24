Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Stephanie Voce, 35, of Main Road, Ravenshead, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Imprisonment period: 10 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Disqualification period: 30 months, disqualification reduction period: 30 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.
Johnathan Cheesmond, 45, of Briar Lane, Mansfield, admitted: racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment. Compensation: £200. Fine: £1,083.
Ashley Hayes-White, 32, of no fixed abode, Sutton, admitted: breach sexual offences prevention order. Community order: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Surcharge: £114.
George Hardy, 23, of Southwell Road East, Rainworth, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Surcharge: £160. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £400. Costs: £85.
Krystian Szyksznian, 28, of John Woodhead Court, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour. Conditional discharge: 18 months. Compensation: £200.
Liam Strong, 36, of Unwin Road, Sutton, admitted: in charge of vehicle whilst unfit through drink. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Fine: £384. Penalty points for this offence: 10.
Callum Smith, 19, of Mount Crescent, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Compensation: £200.
Lee Hickling, 32, of Selston Road, Jacksdale, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Surcharge: £26.
Chris Carrington, 38, of Stepnall Heights, Boughton, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £365. Penalty points for this offence: 6.
Joseph O'Neill, 34, of Abercarn Close, Bulwell, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Disqualification period: 42 months. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.
Rafal Loewe, 25, of Utile Gardens, Bulwell, admitted: drive without third party insurance, drive whilst disqualified. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Disqualification period: 4 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Hazel Mcphee, 37, of Bulwell Lane, Bulwell, admitted: theft from a shop. Total custodial period: 8 weeks. Compensation: £90.
Anthony Dimaio, 61, of Alder Close, Shirebrook, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Disqualification period: 23 months. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.
Stephen Spencer, 57, of Nottingham Road, Mansfield, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely a butterfly knife. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £64. Fine: £160.
Jason Cornell, 49, of Alfreton Road, Underwood, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Costs: £50. Surcharge: £26.