Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayden Anderson, 26, of Wilson Road, Eastwood, admitted: criminal damage. Compensation: £458.58.

Matthew Clay, 56, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area and theft from a shop. Sentence: 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £373.88

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Taylor, 48, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine. Forfeiture and destruction of crack cocaine. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Brian Ward, 39, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Sentence: 5 months. Disqualification period: 24 months. Compensation: £1500.

Charley Wright, 32, of Filigree Close, South Normanton, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance, take a motor vehicle without the owners consent, handle stolen goods and theft from a shop. Sentence: 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a 6 month programme and 10 rehabilitation days. Disqualification period: 6 months. Compensation: £250.

Lee O’Shea, 44, of The Oval, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Fine: £653. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £261. Compensation: £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jakub Wisniewski, 20, of Verney Street, New Houghton, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 46 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £484. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £194.

Shirley Franks, 41, of Collins Avenue, Sutton, admitted: driving with 72 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £323. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £129.

Philip Humphries, 32, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Theft from a shop. Sentence: 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation: £413.95.

Mark Ashley, 39, of Hunters Chase, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: driving with 168 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month programme and 10 rehabilitation days. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Thompson, 39, of Forest Road, Clipstone, admitted: driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and without third party insurance. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks. Fine: £450. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £180.

Lee Revel, 40, of no fixed abode, Blidworth, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 6 month conditional discharge. Compensation: £199.78.