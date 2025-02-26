Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Jayden Anderson, 26, of Wilson Road, Eastwood, admitted: criminal damage. Compensation: £458.58.
Matthew Clay, 56, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area and theft from a shop. Sentence: 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £373.88
Carol Taylor, 48, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine. Forfeiture and destruction of crack cocaine. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.
Brian Ward, 39, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Sentence: 5 months. Disqualification period: 24 months. Compensation: £1500.
Charley Wright, 32, of Filigree Close, South Normanton, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance, take a motor vehicle without the owners consent, handle stolen goods and theft from a shop. Sentence: 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a 6 month programme and 10 rehabilitation days. Disqualification period: 6 months. Compensation: £250.
Lee O’Shea, 44, of The Oval, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Fine: £653. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £261. Compensation: £100.
Jakub Wisniewski, 20, of Verney Street, New Houghton, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 46 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £484. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £194.
Shirley Franks, 41, of Collins Avenue, Sutton, admitted: driving with 72 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £323. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £129.
Philip Humphries, 32, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Theft from a shop. Sentence: 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation: £413.95.
Mark Ashley, 39, of Hunters Chase, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: driving with 168 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month programme and 10 rehabilitation days. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.
Adam Thompson, 39, of Forest Road, Clipstone, admitted: driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and without third party insurance. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks. Fine: £450. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £180.
Lee Revel, 40, of no fixed abode, Blidworth, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 6 month conditional discharge. Compensation: £199.78.