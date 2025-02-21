Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Kane Hodgkinson, 22, care of Wilde Crescent, Selston, admitted: drive a motor vehicle dangerously, without third party insurance, whilst not wearing a seat belt, use a handheld mobile phone / device while driving a motor vehicle on a road, and fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable / traffic warden. Sentence: 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 15 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Gavin Causer, 41, of Bernard Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft from a shop and burglary other than dwelling - theft. Sentence: 12 month community order with 9 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £612.
Jason Taylor, 34, of Launds Avenue, Selston, admitted: driving with 51 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 micrograms. Disqualification period: 38 months, disqualification reduction period: 38 weeks. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.
Brendon Walters, 31, of Bridge Street, Langley Mill, admitted: use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Costs: £85. Fine: £120.
Martyn Gough, 46, of Bath Lane, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 94 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 micrograms. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points. No disqualification - special reasons: distance driven and also mitigating circumstances for the moving of the car. Fine: £450. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £180.
Ronald Barker, 69, of Frederick Street, Mansfield, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Sentence: 3 months, suspended for 12 months.
Ashley Barnes, 40, of Worcester Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 6 month conditional discharge. Compensation: £200.85.
Loren Stirland, 28, of Smith Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 12 months.
George Nkele, 41, of South Drive, Bilsthorpe, admitted: drive a motor vehicle dangerously. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £600. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £240.
Eric Beresford, 62, of no fixed abode, Langwith Junction, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Compensation: £200.
Andrew Willcox, 29, of Young Crescent, Sutton, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, drive whilst disqualified. Sentence: 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Disqualification period: 4 months.
Richard Dawson, 35, of Elton Close, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Sentence: 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 8 months. Costs: £85.
Samuel Brunt, 35, of Littleworth, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Sentence: 18 weeks. Compensation: £100.
Conan Petney, 33, of no fixed abode, Mansfield, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Sentence: 3 months, suspended for 12 months. Surcharge: £154.
Dennis Armstrong, 51, of Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft from a shop, use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Sentence: 4 months in prison. Disqualification period: 18 months.