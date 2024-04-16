Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dzintars Lacis, 47, of Percival Crescent, Sutton, admitted: driving with 95 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and seven rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 48 months. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Wass, 41, of Sherwood Close, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 82 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 22 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £923 and ordered to pay a £369 surcharge and £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mathew Wing, 33, of Elm Avenue, Hucknall, admitted: driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £441 and ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Craig Taylor, 32, of Stranraer Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and failing to stop after a road accident. He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £730 and ordered to pay a £329 surcharge and £85 costs.

Zoe Turner, 39, of Vickers Street, Warsop, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £376 and ordered to pay a £150 surcharge and £85 costs.

Karl Stevenson, 28, of Collyer Road, Calverton, admitted: driving without insurance and while disqualified. He was jailed for 12 weeks and disqualified for 18 months. He was ordered to pay costs of £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley Scotland, 71, of Hather Close, Gamston, Retford, admitted: driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and failing to stop after a road accident. She was disqualified for 40 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £465 and ordered to pay a £186 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michelle Horton, 51, of Sutton Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 86 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and failing to stop after a road accident. She was disqualified for 22 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £426 and ordered to pay a £170 surcharge and £85 costs.

Aislinn Woollams, 31, of Dove Croft, Ollerton, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Oscar Garton, 19, of Forest Road, Clipstone, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordon Crowder, 26, of the Twitchell, Sutton, admitted: driving with 59 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and failing to stop after a road accident. He was disqualified for 16 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Kell, 34, of Brickyard Drive, Hucknall, admitted: shop thefts and possess a controlled drug of class a - cocaine. He was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £85 compensation.

Bailey Waddell, 23, of Shakespeare Street, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Monte, 36, of Alfred Street, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £426 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter McGarry, 53, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, admitted: possess offensive weapons in private place. He was jailed for 18 weeks.

Andrew Cash, 41, of Brough Lane, Elksley, Retford, admitted: theft by finding. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £800 compensation with a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Ward, 50, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, admitted: sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements. He was fined £40.

Jack Marsden, 29, of Doncaster Road, Langold, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class a, stalking involving serious alarm/distress and breaching a non-molestation order. He received a 12 month community order with 18 rehabilitation days. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. A two-year restraining order was imposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad