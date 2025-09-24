Reports from the courts: the lastest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area

Here are some of the recent cases heard at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katarzyna Jekimowicz, 40, of Milford Crescent, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £300.

Gavin Caborn, 45, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £120.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Sellers, 42, of Rawson Street, Selston, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 51 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 91 days. Fine: £120.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Frederick Hollely, 42, of no fixed abode, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop and breaching a suspended sentence. Custodial period: 64 weeks.

Lukasz Mierzwa, 39, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £200. Fine: £80.

Ramizs Mamedovs, 54, of Moor Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention. Costs: £120. Surcharge: £122. Fine: £305. Driving record endorsed with 5 penalty points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Vaughan, 30, of Larch Road, Ollerton, admitted: driver of a vehicle fail to stop after road accident, drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention, and driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident fail to report that accident. Costs: £130. Surcharge: £448. Fine: £1120. Driving record endorsed with 8 penalty points.

Keeton Cooper, 20, of Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cannabis, and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Costs: £85. Fine: £400.

Nathan Hayden, 35, of Whaley Bridge Close, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 16 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £285. Fine: £712.

Massimiliano Calo-Battiste, 24, of Leeming Park, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with132 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £160. Disqualification period: 16 months, disqualification reduction period: 16 weeks. Fine: £400.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lolli Marchetti, 40, of Thorneywood Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 113 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Disqualification period: 52 months.

Robert Barbu, 21, of Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 43 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 15 months, disqualification reduction period: 15 weeks. Fine: £323.

Aaron Turner, 37, of Chaworth Street, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £40. Imprisonment period: 14 days.

Craig Palmer, 44, of Southwell Lane, Kirkby, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 77 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £650. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 70 hours. Disqualification period: 40 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Shaw, 21, of Christchurch Road, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120.

Clifford Tarpey, 66, of Farleys Lane, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 19 months. Fine: £120.

Danial Kell, 35, of Brickyard Drive, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £364.80.

Daniel Hoskins, 28, of Rufford Avenue, Ollerton, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without third party insurance, and drive a motor vehicle dangerously. Surcharge: £156. Disqualification period: 24 months. Imprisonment period: 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ralfs Vicinskis, 22, of Banchory Close, Mansfield, admitted: possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days.

Jamie Meek, 40, of Baggaley Crescent, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Compensation: £100.