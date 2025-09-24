Reports from the courts: the lastest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area
Katarzyna Jekimowicz, 40, of Milford Crescent, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £300.
Gavin Caborn, 45, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £120.
Carl Sellers, 42, of Rawson Street, Selston, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 51 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 91 days. Fine: £120.
Frederick Hollely, 42, of no fixed abode, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop and breaching a suspended sentence. Custodial period: 64 weeks.
Lukasz Mierzwa, 39, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £200. Fine: £80.
Ramizs Mamedovs, 54, of Moor Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention. Costs: £120. Surcharge: £122. Fine: £305. Driving record endorsed with 5 penalty points.
Stuart Vaughan, 30, of Larch Road, Ollerton, admitted: driver of a vehicle fail to stop after road accident, drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention, and driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident fail to report that accident. Costs: £130. Surcharge: £448. Fine: £1120. Driving record endorsed with 8 penalty points.
Keeton Cooper, 20, of Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cannabis, and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Costs: £85. Fine: £400.
Nathan Hayden, 35, of Whaley Bridge Close, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 16 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £285. Fine: £712.
Massimiliano Calo-Battiste, 24, of Leeming Park, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with132 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £160. Disqualification period: 16 months, disqualification reduction period: 16 weeks. Fine: £400.
Lolli Marchetti, 40, of Thorneywood Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 113 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Disqualification period: 52 months.
Robert Barbu, 21, of Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 43 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 15 months, disqualification reduction period: 15 weeks. Fine: £323.
Aaron Turner, 37, of Chaworth Street, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £40. Imprisonment period: 14 days.
Craig Palmer, 44, of Southwell Lane, Kirkby, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 77 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £650. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 70 hours. Disqualification period: 40 months.
Jordan Shaw, 21, of Christchurch Road, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120.
Clifford Tarpey, 66, of Farleys Lane, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 19 months. Fine: £120.
Danial Kell, 35, of Brickyard Drive, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £364.80.
Daniel Hoskins, 28, of Rufford Avenue, Ollerton, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without third party insurance, and drive a motor vehicle dangerously. Surcharge: £156. Disqualification period: 24 months. Imprisonment period: 12 months.
Ralfs Vicinskis, 22, of Banchory Close, Mansfield, admitted: possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days.
Jamie Meek, 40, of Baggaley Crescent, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Compensation: £100.