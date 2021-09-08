Here are some of the latest cases at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, from July 26-30.

David Lafferty, aged 41, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, admitted two counts of theft. He was jailed for 15 weeks and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Benjamin Ross, 35, of Newcastle Street, Mansfield, admitted possession of mamba and breaching a conditional discharge imposed on November 2020. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

David Smith, 31, of John Woodhead Court, Mansfield, admitted possessing a knife. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given 15 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Judd Birdsell, 43, of Katesbridge Road, Carnew, Kinallen, Northern Ireland, admitted assaulting a woman in Mansfield and stealing her mobile phone on December 22, 2020. He was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for two years, ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, pay a £128 surcharge and £300 costs and given a restraining order was also imposed.

The following all had their cases adjournd to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing.

Scott Gladwin, 27, of The Headstocks, Huthwaite, admitted handling stolen goods in August 2019.

Jesse Wright, 33, of Newlands Drive, Forest Town, admitted possessing a knife and two counts of criminal damage.

Linsey Perry, 41, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, admitted two counts of theft.

Ashley Reddington, 24, of Fiskerton Court, Mansfield, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act on two occasions.