Reports from the courts: latest cases involving Mansfield and Ashfield defendants

Lee Brown, 41, of no fixed abode, admitted possessing morphine and stealing a drill, in Sutton, on November 6. On November 8 he was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge. He was also committed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on December 8, to face charges of robbery, fraud, possession of an offensive weapon, and malicious wounding, relating to allegations from October 30.

Robert Cantar, 30, of Seventh Avenue, Forest Town, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, on July 16. On November 8 he was fined £150 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Craig Lewis, 39, of King Street, Sutton, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath, on August 12. On November 8 he was fined £370 and ordered to pay a £37 surcharge and £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with ten points.

Keenan Varley, 61, of Stuart Street, Sutton, admitted sending offensive messages on November 8. He will be sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on December 23.

Mark Bedder, 35 of Lime Street, Kirkby, admitted criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, on December 1, 2020, after initially denying the charges. On November 10 he was jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a 31 day programme. A restraining order was imposed for three years and he must pay £350 compensation.

Hussein Madjouri, 41, of Third Avenue, Rainworth, admitted possessing an offensive weapon, namely a curved sword longer than 50 cms in length, on October 14. On November 10 he was fined £66, with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Straw, 29, care of Muskham Court, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage, on December 5, 2019, and assault and criminal damage, on June 15, after initially denying the charges. On November 10 he was jailed for 12 weeks, and ordered to pay £128 compensation. A two-year restraining order was also imposed.

Joshua Deverill, 27, of no fixed abode, admitted driving while disqualified in Mansfield, on November 10. The next day he was jailed for 14 weeks, ordered to pay a £128 surcharge, and banned from driving for 12 months.

Edger Teixeira, 25, of Neville Crescent, Wrexham, admitted assault and possession of cannabis, in Mansfield, on October 9, as well as failing to surrender to court on November 4. He was fined £540 and must pay £100 compensation. He was banned from the Blind Spot nightclub, on Toothill Lane, for 12 months.

Thomas Miller, 37, of Rosemary Street, Mansfield, has been charged with robbery, on October 30. On November 12 he was committed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on December 10.

Luke Waring, 36, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, admitted driving without insurance, on July 17, 2020, after initially denying the charge. On November 12 he was fined £660, with a £66 surcharge and £625 costs. He was banned for six months.

Summer Parish, 23, of Winster Way, Mansfield, admitted failing to stop after an accident while driving on Dallas Street, Mansfield, on April 23. On November 15 she was fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £110 costs. She was banned for four months.

Scott Hufton, 41, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield, admitted theft on August 31, September 10 and 19, October 2 and 8, and November 14. On November 16 he was ordered to complete a six month drug rehabilitation requirement and ten rehabilitation days. He must also pay £163 compensation.

Gabriel Martagiu, 28, of Gedling Street, Mansfield, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, on June 9. On November 16 he was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge with £85 costs. He was disqualified for five days.

Amanda Wood, 44, of Bishop Street, Mansfield, admitted theft, going equipped for theft, and breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering B&M Bargains, on November 16. On November 17 she was jailed for 10 weeks and was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Daniel Thompson, 29, of Farnsfield Court, Mansfield, admitted assault, on July 8. On November 17 he received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Clowes, 36, of Stuart Street, Sutton, admitted theft and criminal damage on August 27. On November 18 he was committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 14 months with 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Terri Lumley, 41, of Picard Street, Mansfield, admitted possession of a Class B drug and making threats, on November 16, which put her in breach of a suspended sentence imposed in February for handling stolen goods. On November 18 she was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge. The suspended sentence was extended.

McKenzie Randle, 24, of Picard Street, Mansfield, admitted theft on October 27, making threats and causing criminal damage on November 16, putting him in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed in June, for handling stolen goods and making a false representation. On November 18 he was jailed for 11 weeks and fined £100.