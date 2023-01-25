Reports from the courts: latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Jonathon Dunne, 39, of Skegby Road, Kirkby, was convicted in his absence of failing to provide evidence that he had booked a 2 and 8 day Covid-19 test on March 4, 2021. On January 9 he was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a £100 surcharge and £90 costs.

Daniel Harrison, 32, of Osmaston Walk, Mansfield, was convicted of assault, theft and possession of a knife on May 1, last year. He admitted theft and possession of a class C drug on the same date. On January 9 he was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court to be sentenced.

Ernest Green, 78, of Buckingham Rise, Worksop, was found guilty of criminal damage and assault, on November 20, 2021. On January 12 he was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge, £500 compensation and costs of £620.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Brandon Parke, 21, of Greenshank Road, Warsop Vale, admitted wilfully obstructing a police officer on May 2, 2022. On January 13 he received nine weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Joseph Broadbent, 30, of Queen Street, Worksop, was convicted of breaching a restraining order on August 20 and 21, 2020. On January 17 he was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

