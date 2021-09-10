Here are some of the latest cases at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, from August 2-7.

Clint Edwards, aged 39, of York Street, Shirebrook, admitted drink-driving on Vernon Street, Shirebrook, on June 14 – a test revealed he had 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for a year, £250, and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Christian Duman, 34, of Orchard Street, Mansfield, admitted breaching a restraining order on July 30. He was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Marc Birkin, 41, of Hodgkinson Road, Kirkby, was convicted of driving without insurance and failing to give information to police, on April 22. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £132 surcharge and £85 costs.

Claire Blockley, 35, of Roderick Avenue, Kirkby, admitted drink driving on June 20 – a test revealed she had 45mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. She was banned from driving for a year fined £133 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alexander Downes, 50, of Weston Avenue, Kirkby, admitted being drunk and disorderly on August 3. He was fined £100 and detained in the courthouse.