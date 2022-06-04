Declan Dennison, 20, of Warwick Drive, Mansfield, was convicted of driving with cannabis in his system, and admitted possession of the class B drug, on February 21. On April 19 he was fined £650, with a £65 surcharge and costs of £1,200. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Simon Sulley, 48, of Old Mill Lane, Mansfield, admitted breaching a community order on January 31. On April 19 he was fined £66.

Emily Hubball, 18, of East Lane, Edwinstowe, admitted driving without due care and attention and causing damage, on January 9. On April 19 she was fined £66 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. Her driving record was endorsed with seven points.

Stephen Smith, 52, of Park Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted breaching a restraining order on November 22, 2021. On April 20 he received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Turner, 35, of Sadler Street, Mansfield, admitted two counts of assault, on December 16, 2021, and making threats on February 8. On April 20 he received an 18 week sentence, suspended for two years, with a six month alcohol treatment programme and ten rehabilitation days. He must pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Carig Parsons, 43, of Fritchley Court, Mansfield, admitted harassment between June 1 and November 31, 2021, On April 20 he received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a six month alcohol treatment programme, a 31 day accredited programme, and ten rehabilitation days. A five year restraining order was imposed. He must pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Waldemar Czekanski, 45, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted possession of a blade on March 17. On April 21 he received an eight week sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Raymond Canham, 48, of Forest Road, Ollerton, admitted six counts of theft on October 10 and 13, November 15 and 20, and December 6, 2021, and January 4, breaching a suspended sentence. On April 21 he received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was fined £200 and must pay £582 compensation.

Carl Johnstone, 44, of Bishop Street, Sutton, admitted theft on April 20, breaching three suspended sentence orders imposed for two thefts and possession of crack cocaine in May and August 2021, and January 2022. On April 21 he was jailed for 20 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Karl Moore, 63, of Portland Crescent, Meden Vale, Mansfield, admitted four counts of possessing indecent images of children, on February 25. He denied breaching the terms of a sexual harm prevention order that was imposed in November 2012. On April 22 he was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court.

Adrian Stanniforth, 18, of Princess Avenue, Warsop, admitted assaulting an ambulance technician on October 17, 2021. On April 22 he received a 12 month community order with a three-month curfew and must pay £250 compensation.

Wayne Bowman, 41, of Church Street, Mansfield, admitted failing to provide a specimen to police on January 1. On April 23 he was fined £120, with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Shane Green, 31, of Woods Hill, Sutton, admitted stealing cash from a fruit machine, on February 26. On April 22 he received a 12 month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement. He must pay £300 compensation.

Kyle Hollingsworth, 30, of Moor Street, Mansfield, admitted three counts of theft on March 23, April 7 and 22. On April 23 he received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 12 months. He must pay a £128 surcharge and £85 compensation.