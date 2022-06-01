Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Veronika Kavanova, 33, of Lake Avenue, Mansfield, was convicted of racially aggravated assault on April 8, last year. On April 8 she received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and a restraining order was imposed. She was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £620 costs.

Leroy Krygier, 47, of Hathersage Walk, Mansfield, was charged with entering as a trespasser with intent to steal, on February 28, burglary on March 31, and denied a count of theft, that is alleged to have happened on April 5. On April 8 he was sent to Nottingham Crown Court on conditional bail.

Justin Cociu, 48, of Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, was convicted of driving without insurance on April 7. On April 8 he was fined £660 with a £66 surcharge and £90 costs. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sorin Covaci, 47, of Poplar Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver, on May 7, 2021. On April 8 he was fined £660 with a £132 surcharge and £90 costs. He was disqualified for six months.

Mihai Cuzea, 53, of Langwith Road, Langwith Junction, was convicted of driving without insurance or a licence on March 3. On April 8 he was fined £660 with a £66 surcharge and £90 costs. He was disqualified for six months.

Adam Doo, 30, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of criminal damage at the YMCA in Mansfield, on April 7, in breach of a community order for a similar offence and assault, in December 2021. On April 9 he received a 12 month community order with 25 rehabilitation days and was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Regan Harris, 18, of Bishop's Walk, Church Warsop, admitted arson and making threats, on April 9. On April 11 he was given conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentence.

Ashley Mason, 32, of no fixed address, admitted theft and possession of a knuckleduster, on March 8, burglary on March 13 and April 6, and assault on an emergency worker on April 11. He was found guilty in his absence of theft on December 10, and assault and burglary on December 15, 2021, in Mansfield. On April 12 he was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentence.

Amy Moll, 30, of Brandreth Avenue, Sutton, admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend on November 23 and December 2. On April 12 she was fined £40.

Lenny Nheta, 43, of High Street, Burford, Oxfordshire, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault, in Mansfield, on December 23, 2021. On April 13 he received a 26 week sentence, suspended for 24 months, and was ordered to attend the ‘building better relationships’ programme for 31 days. A restraining order was imposed and he was ordered to pay £500 compensation, with a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Osborne, 35, of Frederick Street, Mansfield, admitted two counts of assault on January 1 and 2. On April 13 he received a 12 month community order with a six month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15 rehabilitation days. He was fined £120 with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Stewart, 34, of Reindeer Street, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage, and possession of cocaine and cannabis, on March 27. On April 13 he received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was fined £233 with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Wallett, 33, of Manor Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, imposed for possession of a blade, on December 7, 2021, and January 19. On April 13 he received a six month sentence suspended for two years and was placed on a four-week curfew.

Patrick Bradshaw, 57, of Bridge End Avenue, Selston, admitted assault in Mansfield, on December 14, 2021. On April 13 he received a 12 month community order with a six month alcohol treatment programme and ten rehabilitation days. He was fined £120 with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs. A restraining order was imposed.

Lewis Carrington, 25, of John Street, Sutton, was convicted in his absence of causing damage, and driving without due care and attention, without a licence or insurance, on June 20, 2021. On April 15 he was fined £320, with a £32 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for nine months.

Leon Nicholls, 19, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, admitted breaching a restraining order on April 13, while subject to a suspended sentence imposed for breaching the restraining order. On April 17 he was jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Gareth Lovejoy, 42, of HMP Ranby, admitted theft from a shop in Sutton, on April 17. On April 17 he was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £112 compensation.

Declan Dennison, 20, of Warwick Drive, Mansfield, admitted possession of cannabis and was found guilty of driving while under the influence of it, on February 21, 2021. On April 19 he was fined £650 and ordered to pay a £65 surcharge and £1,200 costs. He was banned for 12 months.

Simon Sulley, 48, of Old Mill Lane, Forest Town admitted breaching a community order. On April 19 he was fined £66.

Emily Hubball, 18, of East Lane, Edwinstowe, admitted driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop after an accident, on January 9. On April 19 she was fined £66 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. Her licence was endorsed with seven points.