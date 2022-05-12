Daniel Bonser, aged 25, of Edmonton Road, Clipstone: Admitted breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for five weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Gallagher, 40, of Eckington Walk, Mansfield: Admitted criminal damage. He was fined £40.

Ali Bakhtear, 43, of Pear Tree Road, Derby: Admitted two thefts from TK Maxx, Mansfield, taking a car without the owner's consent, failing to stop, driving without reasonable consideration, and without insurance or a licence, on Church Street, Mansfield, in breach of a suspended sentence imposed for theft. He was jailed for 36 weeks, banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Connor Lewis, 25, of Parliament Street, Edinburgh: Admitted making threats and assaulting a police officer, in Mansfield. He was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Christopher Binns, 38, of Forest Road, Ollerton: Admitted three thefts in breach of a suspended sentence for shoplifting. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, fined £100 and ordered to pay £298 compensation.

Catrina Carlin, 46, of Middleton Court, Mansfield: Admitted criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker. She was fined £425 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £34 surcharge and £235 costs

Levi Stafford, 24, of Swinton Copse, Boughton: Admitted stealing £330 from Premier Stores. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Anthony Smedley, 30, of Berry Avenue, Kirkby: Admitted making off without paying for £50 of fuel, drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was jailed for 20 weeks, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £35 compensation.

Jack Skillicorn, 26, of HMP Nottingham: Admitted assault in Huthwaite and sending an electronic message to cause annoyance. He was jailed for 24 weeks, given a three-year restraining order and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £300 costs.

Shane Shaw, 29, of Crowtrees Drive, Sutton: Admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was banned from driving for 99 days, fined £450 and ordered to pay a £45 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Bonser, 27, of Marlborough Road, Kirkby: Admitted failing to comply with a community order. The order was varied with 80 hours of unpaid work and he was fined £60 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Dale Cooper, 31, of Milton Street, Kirkby: Admitted assault causing actual bodily harm. He was given 12-month community order with 16 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work, a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Baguley, 43, of West Hill Drive, Mansfield: Admitted criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £750 compensation.

Kurt Carter, 20, of Fritchley Court, Mansfield: Admitted assault and criminal damage. He was given a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge, £85 costs and £200 compensation.

Ryan Smith, 37, of HMP Lincoln: Admitted sending threatening messages to a woman in Mansfield. He was jailed for four months, given a five-year restraining order and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Karina Newman, 27, of Ferndale Close, Boughton: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £270 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rebecca Barber, 34, of Frederick Street, Sutton: Admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer, criminal damage and assault. She was given a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol treatment programme and ordered to pay £175 compensation and £300 costs.

Latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates include:

Stephen Frost, 45, of Quarry Road, Alfreton: Convicted of speeding and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence: He was banned from driving for six months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.