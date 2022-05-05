Aidan Tyler, aged 21, of Besthorpe Court, Mansfield: Admitted harassment. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme, 15 rehabilitation days and 50 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
Jake Sykes, 28, of Priory Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted possession of a knife in a public place and criminal damage. He was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £250 compensation.
Charley Wright, 29, of Bobbers Mill Road, Nottingham: Admitted two counts of theft from Asda, Sutton. She was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year, and ordered to pay £427 compensation.
Ashley Scott, 34, of Leas Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted assaulting a police officer and failing to comply with a direction to leave Nottingham city centre. He was fined £417 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £41 surcharge and £85 costs.
Ryan Ward, 36, of Leeming Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted theft. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £319 compensation, a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
Zak Foreman, 28, of Lansbury Road, Edwinstowe: Admitted drug-driving and breach of a conditional discharge for possessing cannabis. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £450 and told to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs.
Cormack Clarke, 29, of Linnet Drive, Rainworth: Admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. He was given 150 hours of unpaid work, fined £138 and ordered to pay £60 costs.
Tracey Betteridge, 38, of Willow Crescent, Sutton: Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order, given for assaulting a police officer, by failing to attend appointments. She was jailed for four months, suspended for a year, and ordered to pay £50 costs.
Tanya Ayre, 44, of Wood Street, Mansfield: Admitted failing to comply with a community order, given for racially aggravated assault, by failing to attend appointments. She was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for a year, given 10 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £60 costs.
Christopher Betts, 46, of Tuxford Road, Ollerton: Admitted three counts of assault. He was given a 12-month community order with 90 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge, £180 costs and £175 compensation.