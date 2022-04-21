Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Leon Nicholls, 19, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage, possession of cannabis and two breaches of a restraining order on February 23. On March 10 he received a six week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge with £85 costs.

Connor McPherson-Fox, 28, of Ricket Lane, Blidworth, admitted making threats and assaulting an emergency worker, on March 9. On March 10 he was jailed for five weeks and ordered to pay £190 compensation.

Edgars Keiss, 36, of Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, admitted driving without a licence or insurance on April 7, 2021. On March 10 he was fined £346 with a £35 surcharge and £85 costs. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Dean Birch, 34, of Berryhill Lane, Mansfield, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on May 8, 2021, after initially denying the charges. On March 10 he was sent to Nottingham Crown Court because the offences breached a suspended sentence.

Serwan Ali, 38, of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted seven counts of selling counterfeit tobacco on October 13, 2021. On March 10 he received a six week sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to pay £600 costs and a £60 surcharge.

George Halliday, 49, of no fixed address, admitted criminal damage at Mansfield Woodhouse on February 26, and failing to attend court on March 9. On March 11 he was ordered to pay £600 compensation.

David O'Neal, 49, of Parkland View, Sutton, denied driving without insurance on April 13,2020, but was convicted in his absence. On March 11 he was fined £660 with a £66 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for six months.

Antonio Iova, 22, of Watson Street, Warsop, was convicted of driving without insurance or a licence on June 10, 2021. On March 14 he was fined £660, with a £66 surcharge and £90 costs. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Zoe Massie, 47, of Westfield Lane Mansfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on January 15. On March 15 She was fined £40 with a £34 surcharge and £40 costs.

Ashley Nelson, 28, of Recreation Road, Shirebrook, was convicted of driving without insurance on June 19, 2021. On March 15 he was fined £450, with a £45 surcharge and £90 costs. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Marian Petrache, 32, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, admitted driving without insurance on February 6, 2021. On March 15 he was fined £660, with a £66 surcharge and £90 costs. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Craig Soloman, 43, of Penn Street, Sutton, admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a blade and was charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, on March 13. On March 15 he was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court.