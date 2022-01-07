Bac Thanh Le, 29, of no fixed address, was charged with producing cannabis in Forest Town, Mansfield, on September 29. On December 22 he was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 19.

Jiri Szamko, 33, of Union Street, Mansfield, was convicted of driving with 80 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, and driving without insurance, on July 30. On December 22 he was jailed for ten weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 36 months.

Tony Shooter, 45, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, admitted three counts of assault, on August 12. On December 22 he received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 240 hours of unpaid work. A 12 month restraining order was imposed. He was ordered to pay £200 to his victims in compensation, a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Magistrates Court.

David Smith, 32, of John Woodhead Court, Mansfield, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault and one of criminal damage, on June 29. On December 22 he was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentence, on January 12.

Richard Hannah, 42, of Bowling Street, Mansfield, admitted taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence and without insurance, on May 18, 2021. On December 23 he was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on January 13.

Sam Newton, 36, of Bryony Way, Mansfield Woodhouse, was charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply on December 22. On December 24 he was bailed with a curfew to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 21.

Donald Gornall, 54, of no fixed abode, admitted breaching a restraining order in Sutton, on December 25. On December 27 he was locked up for 17 weeks. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Brandt, 34, of Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, was charged with making threats to kill, stalking, driving without insurance and theft of a car, on December 22. On December 24 he was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 25.

Natalie Mills 42, of Chestnut Close, Ollerton, admitted possession of cannabis on October 6, and failing to attend court on October 28. On December 29 she was fined £100.