Myfanwy Yates, 38, of Brownley Road, Clipstone, admitted driving with 82 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, on November 7. On December 9 she was fined £460 with a £46 surcharge and £85 costs. She was banned for 18 months but the disqualification will be reduced by 136 days if she completes a rehabilitation course.

James Robinson, 44, of Marriott Lane, Blidworth, admitted driving with 96 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs and possession of cannabis, on October 1. On December 9 he received a 12 month community order with six months of treatment for alcohol dependency and ten rehabilitation days. He was banned for 36 months but the disqualification will be reduced by 274 days if he completes a rehabilitation course. He was fined £100 with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Yahdhanna O'Hare, 35, of Breck Bank, New Ollerton, admitted driving when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in her blood stream was higher than the specified limit, on May 18. On December 10 she was fined £280 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. She was banned for 12 months.

Timothy Connor, 60, of Kingsway, Kirkby, admitted breaching a restraining order on September 2, 3 and 4. On December 10 he received an eight week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 20 days of rehabilitation. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Laura Gillespie, 35, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing dog treats from Pets at Home, on the Portland Retail Park, Mansfield, on October 29. On December 10 she was jailed for four weeks because of her previous record.

Steven Johnson, 26, of no fixed abode was charged with attempting to unlawfully wound a man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm, in Mansfield, on December 9. On December 11 he was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, for a trial, on January 10.

Robert Mallaburn, 43, of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by begging, on November 30 and December 10. On December 11 he was fined £20 with a £34 surcharge.

Daniel Roberts, 26, of Park Avenue, Mansfield, admitted driving with 108 mlgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 mlgs, driving without a licence or insurance, and failing to stop after an accident, on February 27. On December 11 the case was adjourned until January 13 for a pre-sentence report.

Zack Moult, 26, of Shakespeare Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, on July 23, 2020. On December 11 he received a nine week sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 12 months.

Christos Philippou, 35, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, admitted assaulting a police officer, on Clumber Street, Mansfield, on October 19, after initially denying the offence. On December 13 he was fined £340 with a £34 surcharge and £620 costs.

Peter Jenkins, 38, of Houfton Road, Mansfield, admitted failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, imposed by Lincolnshire Magistrates Court, in July, for driving while disqualified. He also admitted driving without a licence or insurance on April 25. On December 14 the eight week sentence was activated and he was fined £100.

Jason Virgo, 50, of Owston Road, Annesley, admitted driving with 108 mlgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 mlgs, on September 25. On December 14 he was fined £323 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 14 months but the disqualification will be reduced by 106 days if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Scott Allen, 49, of Coppice Road, Forest Town, was found guilty of driving while disqualified and without insurance, on April 23. He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, on August 18. On December 16 he received a ten week sentence, suspended for 12 months and was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge. He was banned for two years.

Callum Jackson, 39, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted three counts of theft on November 13, 15, and 26, putting him in breach of a conditional discharge imposed on November 11 for shop theft. On December 15 he received a six month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. He was ordered to pay £215 compensation.

Arben Capja, 28, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, admitted driving without insurance or a licence, on February 10. On December 16 he was fined £250 with a £34 surcharge and £90 costs. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Ashley Taylor, 21, of Chadburn Road, Mansfield, admitted driving without insurance or a licence, on August 8, 2020. On December 17 he was fined £120, with a £34 surcharge and £90 costs. He was banned for six months.

Adam Rowley, 40, of St Michael Street, Sutton, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, on August 27, and breaching a conditional discharge, imposed in November 2020, for committing similar offences, on February 12, 2020. On December 18 he received a 12 week sentence, suspended for two years, and must pay a £128 surcharge and costs of £85. He was banned for 18 months.

Darren Frost, 33, of no fixed abode, admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order in Sutton, on October 10, and failing to comply with the terms of a notification order under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, on October 10, 17, and November 4, and resisting a police officer, on November 8, after initially denying the charges. On December 20 he was remanded in custody until he is sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 10.

John Kavanagh, 33, of no fixed address, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and resisting a police officer, in Sutton, on November 12, after initially denying the charge. On December 20 he was remanded in custody until he is sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 10.

Lloyd Crawford, 30, of Bellwood Drive, York, admitted three counts of assaulting police officers and assault causing actual bodily harm, at Sherwood Holiday Village, on December 19. The offences put him in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed by Boston Magistrates Court in September, for three counts of assaulting police officers. On December 20 he was jailed for 18 months and must pay £700 compensation.

Jason Bush, 49, of Sawley Drive, Mansfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly, on December 18. On December 20 he was fined £183 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Keys, 34, of Byron Street, Mansfield, admitted possession of cocaine and diamorphine, with intent to supply, on December 17. On December 20 he was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, for sentence.

Daniel Carlin, 31, of Broomhill Lane, Mansfield, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm,on March 14, assault on March 13, and assault on June 26, after initially denying the charges. On December 20 he received a 26 week sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must participate in a 31 session building better relationships course, ten rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He must pay £200 costs and a £95 surcharge.

Jake Gregory, 29, of Sapphire Street, Mansfield, admitted three counts of assault by beating and using threatening words. On December 21 he received a 26 week sentence, suspended for 24 months. He must participate in the building better relationships programme for 31 days and 20 rehabilitation days. A two-year restraining order was imposed. He must pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.