Richard Jefford, aged 40, of no fixed abode: Admitted damaging goods at Tesco in Mansfield and assaulting a police officer, causing actual bodily harm. He was jailed for six months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Wayne Gregory, 27, of no fixed abode: Admitted three counts of assault in Mansfield, criminal damage and breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Longmoor, 37, of Second Avenue, Edwinstowe: Admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a £100 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan West, 31, of Park Street, Sutton: Convicted of criminal damage and assault. He was given a 12-month community order with an eight-week curfew and 15 rehabilitation days, a restraining order and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £300 costs.

Matthew Clarke, 29, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield: Admitted assault and breach of a suspended sentence given for burgling the Santander bank in Mansfield and stealing a stapler. He was jailed for eight weeks.

Shakur Carroll, 21, of Triumph Close, Eakring: Admitted theft. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £52 compensation, a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Bush, 34, of Wycar Road, Bilsthorpe: Admitted being drunk and disorderly. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Waldemar Czekanski, 45, of no fixed abode: Admitted harassment. He was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and 12 rehabilitation days, a restraining order and was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Shooter, 28, of Hickling Court, Mansfield: Admitted criminal damage. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Jonathan Hammond, 37, of Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Admitted assault. He was given an 18-month community order, must complete 31 sessions of a building better relationships course and six days of rehabilitation, was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Macauley Glen, 27, of Heather Close, Mansfield: Admitted possession of cannabis and amphetamine. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £22 surcharge and £85 costs.

Panayiota Nicolaou, 50, of Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, admitted failing to comply with improvement notices relating to a fire hazard at an address on Morley Street, Sutton. He was fined £3,300 and ordered to pay £2,424 costs to Ashfield Council.

Matthew Pritchard, 36, of New Mill Lane, Forest Town, admitted failing to comply with an improvement notice relating to mould and damp at an address on Chatsworth Street, Sutton. He was fined £1,400 and ordered to pay £2,251 costs to Ashfield Council.

Dale Vardy, 41, of Diamond Avenue, Kirkby: Admitted breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for four weeks.

Lukasz Iglinski, 40, of Linden Street, Shirebrook, admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was jailed for 16 weeks, banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Daniel Petterson, 34, of Noel Street, Mansfield, admitted stealing £230 in cash. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £230 in compensation, a £21 surcharge and £50 costs.