Philip Birkin, 47, of Castle Mews, Mansfield Woodhouse, was convicted in his absence of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. On June 28, he received a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was fined £120, with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 29 months but a drink-drivers' rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 221 days if he completes it before February 20, 2023.

Donald Gornall, 54, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act on June 2. On June 28 he was jailed for seven days and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Kieran Britt, 28, of Booth Crescent, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage, making threats, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, putting him in breach of a conditional discharge imposed in May for criminal damage. On June 28 he was sent to Nottingham Crown Court to be sentenced.

Dianne Rodgers, 48, of Meden Bank, Sutton, was convicted of assault after a trial on June 28. She was fined £228 with £100 compensation, a £34 surcharge and £625 costs.

Joe Anderson, 32, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on December 12, 2020. On June 29 he received a 12 month community order with 70 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs. Hsi licence was endorsed with six points.

Ashley Homer, 30, of Dronley Drive, Church Warsop, Mansfield, was convicted of possessing a blade and admitted driving without insurance and failing to stop. On June 29 he was fined £182 with a £34 surcharge and £150 costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Lorraine Jackson, 62, of Nottingham Road, Ravenshead, was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. On June 29 she was fined £310 with a £34 surcharge and £90 costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

John Eyles, 43, of Stockwell Court, Mansfield, admitted assault on June 28. On June 30 he was fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. A 12 month restraining order was imposed.

Kyle Gregg, 32, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage on June 28, while on a suspended sentence order. On June 30 he was fined £50 and detained in the court house. A 16 week sentence, suspended for 15 months, was imposed.

Deacon Jones, 18, of Gardiner Terrace, Stanton Hill, Sutton, admitted four counts of theft and one of burglary. On June 30, he was sent to the crown court for sentencing.

John Shooter, 28, of Mattersey Court, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage on June 29. On June 30 he was fined £50 with £60 compensation, a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Nestor, 50, of Birch Court, Tuxford, admitted possession of indecent images of children between August 2013 and December 2020. On June 30 he received a 26 week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with 25 rehabilitation days. A sexual harm prevention order was imposed for seven years, and he must register on the Sexual Offenders Register. He must pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Debbie Savage, 50, of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted assault on November 28, 2020. On June 30 she received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days. She was fined £270, with £200 costs and a £95 surcharge. A restraining order was made.

Rafe Harstad, 31, of Dallas Street, Mansfield, admitted breaching a stalking protection order on March 2. On June 30 he received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was fined £40 with £100 compensation, a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jade Winstone, 29, of Thompson Crescent, Sutton, admitted driving without insurance, on March 11, 2019. On July 1, she was fined £120 with a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Her licence was endorsed with six points.

Ross Layden, 36, of Elm Tree Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted taking a vehicle, two counts of assault, driving while disqualified and without insurance, and possession of a blade. On July 2, he was jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to pay £128 compensation. He was banned for 32 months.

Cameron Steel, 36, of Robin Hood Avenue, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted drinking with 79 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, on January 3. On July 2 he was fined £700, with a £70 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 36 months.

Andrew Gore, 41, of Squires Croft, Old Clipstone, was convicted of driving with 98 mlgs of blood when the legal limit is 80 mlgs. On July 2 he was fined £112 with a £32 surcharge and £310 costs. His driving record was endorsed with ten points because of his mitigating circumstances.

Julia Nash, 38, of Russell Street, Sutton, admitted assault. On July 2, she received a 12 month community order with a four week curfew, and was ordered to pay £150 compensation and £150 costs.

Ricky Wright, 29, of Ashworth Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse, was convicted of passing counterfeit money, on February 21, 2020. He was fined £250 with £40 compensation, a £32 surcharge and £300 costs.

Charles Baker, 42, of Hartam Street, Sutton, admitted possession of a blade on July 2. On July 3, he was jailed for six months and must pay a £128 surcharge.