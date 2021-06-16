JUNE 7

Lee Butcher, 22, of Park Avenue, Kirkby, admitted possession of cannabis and drug driving, on November 26, 2020. A test showed he had 8.4 mcgs of cannabis when the specified limit is 2 mcgs. On June 7 he was fined £400 with a £40 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 18 months.

David Knighton, 49, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield, was convicted of assault. On June 7 he received a community order with an alcohol treatment programme and 12 rehabilitation days. A restraining order was made. He was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £620 costs.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

JUNE 8

Zeke Dalziel, 25, of Corporation Street, Mansfield, was convicted in his absence of theft. He also admitted theft, failing to surrender to custody and making off without paying On June 8 he was committed to prison for 22 weeks, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge, costs of £85 and £1038 and £13 in compensation.

Jonathan Parmenter, 51, of Penn Street, Sutton, admitted using threatening words or behaviour, in breach of a suspended sentence made in 2019 for driving while disqualified. On June 8 he was fined £1,300 and £1,296. He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation, a £175 surcharge and £300 costs.

JUNE 9

Lee Walters, 39, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted two counts of theft and failing to surrender to custody, putting him in breach of a conditional discharge imposed in March, for two thefts from a motor vehicle. He failed to comply with the probation service on March 9 and 16 and April 6. On June 9 he was jailed for 15 weeks and was ordered to pay £260 of compensation.

JUNE 10

Gary Daniels, 51, of First Avenue, Clipstone, admitted two counts of assault. On June 10 he received a 12-month conditional discharge with £1,500 of compensation to each complainant, a £22 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michal Szydlowski, 35, of Woodhouse Close, Rhodesia, admitted drink driving and driving without a licence on June 19. A breath test revealed he had 41 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 12 months but a drink driver's rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 91 days if completed by January 2022.

Jason Wilcox, 28, of Young Crescent, Sutton, admitted dangerous driving on May 31, 2019. On June 10 he was committed to Nottingham Crown Court to be sentenced on July 1. He received an interim disqualification.

Kirsty Leggett, 22, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, was convicted of breaching a domestic violence protection order made on June 1. On June 10 she was fined £50.

Ryan Turner, 32, of Sadler Street, Mansfield, admitted possession of a synthetic cannabinoid. On June 10 he received a six-month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Kay, 23, of Carter Lane, Warsop Vale, Mansfield, admitted possession of a Stanley knife, on October 17, 2019. He was fined £900 with a £90 surcharge and £160 costs.