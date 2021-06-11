Patrick Johnston, 31, of Stoneyford Court, Sutton, admitted possession of mamba and using threatening words or behaviour. On June 3 he received an 18-month community order with 30 rehabilitation days. He must pay a £90 surcharge.

Pau Blanea, 28, of Gedling Street, Mansfield, admitted assault. On June 4 he received 13 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. A restraining order was imposed for 12 months. He was fined £350 and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

Julie Thom, 63, of Bentinck Street, Mansfield, admitted drink driving. A test revealed she had 110 mcgs of alcohol in breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. On June 4, the case was adjourned for a report and she received unconditional bail to return to court for sentencing on July 22.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Dale Vardy, 40, of Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, admitted breaching a restraining order and resisting a police officer. The offences breached a suspended sentence imposed in May for assault, possession of amphetamine, harassment without violence and using threatening words. On June 4 he received five weeks, suspended for 12 months. He must pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Wojciech Jakubowski, 37, of Newgate Lane, Mansfield, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath and driving without insurance. On June 4 he was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 12 months, but the disqualification will be reduced by three months if he completes a drink driver's rehabilitation course before January 2022.

Linsey Perry, 41, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, admitted breaching a curfew. On June 2 she was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 22.

Bernard Ward, 31, of Withington Lane, Aspull, Wigan, was convicted in his absence of criminal damage and stealing a £6,000 caravan from Kings Mill Way, Mansfield, on March 12, 2020. On June 1 he received a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work. He must pay £230 compensation, a £95 surcharge and £620 costs.

Terence Ward, 20, of Erne Park, Kesh, Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, admitted criminal damage and stealing a £6,000 caravan from King’s Mill Way, Mansfield, on March 12, 2020. On June 1 he received a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work. He must pay £230 compensation, a £95 surcharge and £300 costs.