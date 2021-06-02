Jordan Jackson, 24, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted possessing cannabis on January 17. On May 17 he was fined £233 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Poole, 63, of Orchid Close, Kirkby, was convicted of assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a trial. On May 18 he was sent to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence, on June 8.

John Rushton, 34, of Rosemary Street, Mansfield, admitted two thefts, breaching a bail condition and a conditional discharge imposed in February. On May 21 he received 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to get six months of drug treatment with ten days of rehabilitation and pay £152 compensation.

Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Shaun McCloy, 59, of Fallow Way, Mansfield, admitted drink driving. A test revealed he had 198 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood when the legal limit is 80 mlgs. On May 17 he was fined £392, with a £39 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 20 months but a drink drivers' rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 22 weeks if completed before June 2022.

Petrisor Pirvulescu, 35, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted driving without due care and attention, on July 17, 2020. On May 18 he was fined £240, with a £34 surcharge and £90 costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Declan Russell, 21, of Bourne Avenue, Kirkby, was convicted of driving without a licence or insurance. On May 18 he was fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with six points.