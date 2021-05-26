MOTORING

Neal Widdowson, 31, of Kitchener Drive, Mansfield, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. On May 6 he received a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Joseph Brooks, 21, of Field Drive, Shirebrook, admitted driving without a licence or insurance, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report the accident, and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent. On May 6 he received an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a 31 day programme and 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £300 in compensation. He was banned from driving for 36 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Richard Fryer, 31, of Clumber Street, Warsop, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. On May 6 he was fined £170 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for six months.

Scott Stewart, 33, of Reindeer Street, Mansfield, admitted drug driving and possessing cannabis and amphetamine, on October 29, last year. A test showed he had 11 mcgs of cannabis in his blood when the specified limit is 2 mcgs. On May 3 he was fined £210 for the driving offence and £210 for the drugs. He was ordered to pay a £42 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 12 months.

Ryan Shaw, 26, of Red Oaks Court, Warsop, admitted drink driving on April 3, last year. A test revealed he had 40 mcgs of alcohol in his system when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. On May 4 he was fined £375 with a £37 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 12 months but was offered the rehabilitation course which will cut the disqualification by 91 days if completed by November 2021.

Graham Binch, 55, of Carnarvon Grove, Sutton, was convicted in his absence of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users. On May 4 he was fined £220, with a £34 surcharge and £300 costs. His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

VIOLENCE

Keegan Garland, 26, of Manvers View, Ollerton, admitted assault and using threatening words or behaviour, in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed in July 2020 for assaulting an emergency worker. On May 7 the 12-week sentence was extended from 12 months to 18 months. He was fined £200 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kirsty Godson, 48, of Rosemary Street, Mansfield, admitted two counts of assault. On May 7 she was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay £75 compensation to each victim.

Alex Swain, 21, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, admitted criminal damage and assaulting a police officer on November 2, last year. On May 3 he was ordered to pay £200 compensation for the damage and £100 to the officer, with costs of £85 and a surcharge of £128. He received an eight week sentence, suspended for 12 months.

MISCELLANEOUS

Stefan Maddock, 25, of George Street, Mansfield, admitted two counts of criminal damage on December 25, last year. On May 4 he received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £235 compensation, a £21 surcharge and £85 costs.

Robbie Garrity, 27, of Bentinck Street, Mansfield, admitted using abusive or threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause a person that unlawful violence would be used. On May 6 he received a community order with an eight week curfew. He was ordered to pay £180 compensation, a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.