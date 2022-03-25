Reports from the courts: defendants from the Mansfield area

ASSAULT

Brent Parkin, 42, of Lindley Lane, Kirkby, was convicted of assault on December 26, 2019. On March 16 a 12-month community order was made with 20 days of rehabilitation activities. A three-year restraining order was imposed and he was ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £90 surcharge, and £620 costs.

MOTORING

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

James Whitmore, 34, of The Crescent, Sutton, admitted drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance, on Craster Street, Sutton, on September 20, 2020. A test revealed he had 67 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. On March 15 he was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and costs of £85. He was banned for 17 months, but a drink drive rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 129 days if he completes it before February 2022.

Paul Franks, 50, of Collins Avenue, Sutton, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance. A test revealed he had 73 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. On March 17 he was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 20 months, but a drink drive rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 152 days if he completes it before April 2022.

Damon Lakin, 32, of Sutton Road, Huthwaite, admitted drink driving. A test revealed he had 43 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. On March 17 he was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 12 months, but a drink drive rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 91 days if he completes it before October 2021.

Abigail Smith, 29, of New Hill, Walesby, admitted drink driving on December 5, 2020. A test revealed she had 97 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. On March 18 she was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. She was banned for 25 months, but a drink drive rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 190 days if she completes it before August 2022.

David Morley 43, of Aspen Close, Tuxford, admitted drink driving on October 31. A test revealed he had 111 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. On March 19 he received an eight week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 26 months.

Shane Lound, 49, of Robin Hood Avenue, Warsop, admitted drink driving on October 10, 2019, after previously denying it. A blood test revealed he had 206 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 mcgs. On March 18 he was fined £180 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £300 costs. He was banned for 42 months.

THEFT

Aleasha Hyland, 37, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted four counts of theft from B&M, the Co-op, Tesco and Waitrose, on June 6, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 10 and 15, 2021. On March 17 she was jailed for 12 weeks because of her previous record and ordered to pay £237 compensation.

Darren Marshall, 43, of Kingsway Avenue, Boughton, admitted stealing £12,599 from Ambicorp. He was committed to Nottingham Crown Court to be sentenced on April 8.

OTHER

Andrew Woodhouse, 45, of Southwell Close Kirkby, admitted breaching a restraining order on October 3, 2020. On March 19 he received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.