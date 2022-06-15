Shane Wiles, aged 42, of Beighton Street, Sutton: Admitted possessing cannabis. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jez Guthrie, 28, of Wallis Road, Mansfield: Admitted driving without due care and attention. He was fined £330, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

Beau Dykes, 29, of Bambridge Road, Warsop: Admitted assault. He was given an 18-month restraining order, fined £541 and ordered to pay a £54 surcharge and £85 costs.

Read the latest reports from Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Marek Kumor, 40, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield: Admitted exposing himself, making threats and breaching a domestic violence protection notice. He was fined £260 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £34 surcharge and £415 costs.

Gavin Hynes, 44, of Babworth Court, Mansfield: Admitted harassment. He was given a 12-month community order with a 31-day building better relationships course, and 15 rehabilitation sessions, a two-year restraining order, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Wayne Riley, 36 of Noel Street, Mansfield: Admitted theft and assault. He was given a 12-month community order with a 31-day building better relationships course and six rehabilitation days, fined £162 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £300 costs.

Marcel Smith, 41, of Phoenix Rise, Pleasley: Admitted dangerous driving: He was given a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joe Brown, 31, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted criminal damage. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Daniel Harrison, 31, care of Marston Avenue, Meden Vale: Convicted of carrying a blade in a public place and admitted criminal damage and breaching post-sentence supervision requirements. He was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, given a two-year restraining order, fined £150 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £128 surcharge and £250 costs.

Richard Waterfall, 48, of Lake Avenue, Mansfield: Admitted making threats: He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Janette Talbot, 52, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield: Admitted theft: She was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Olivia White, 22, of Outram Street, Sutton: Admitted six counts of assaulting a police officer and making racially aggravated threats. She was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Sarah Edwards, 37, of Outram Street, Sutton: Admitted assaulting a police officer and making racially aggravated threats. She was jailed for 22 weeks, suspended for 18 months, given a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 25 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Shore, 46, of Sutton Road, Huthwaite: Admitted producing cannabis. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.