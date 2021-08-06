Ryan Green, 34, of Leamington Hall Bungalows, Sutton, admitted possessing a knife in a public place, on July 20. On July 21 he was jailed for six months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Nistor Larentiu-Lucian, 32, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted assault on June 5. On July 21 he received a 12 month community order with 15 days of rehabilitation. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs. A 12 month restraining order was also imposed.

Alex Hamilton, 42, care of Bannerman Road, Kirkby, admitted driving with 94 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, on July 8. On July 23, he received a six month community order with six rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay a £90 surcharge. He was banned for 23 months but a drink-drivers' rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 174 days if he completes it before October 2022.

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Neil Murphy, 23, of Petersmith Drive, New Ollerton, admitted attempted arson on January 14. On July 23 he received a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was fined £80 with a 95 surcharge and £85 costs.