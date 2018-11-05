Reports from the court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Violence

Ricky James Worthington, 34, of Thorney Abbey Road Blidworth admitted assaulting a female by beating her. He also admitted breaking a window. He was committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 24 months. It was an assault on a pregnant woman in drink and in the presence of a child. He must comply with an accredited programme for 90 days , building better relationships and a rehabilitation activity requirement. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £80 victim surcharge with £85 costs.

Theft

Charlene Eminson , 32, of Cape Street Mansfield admitted stealing various food items, alcohol, cigarettes and cash from the Co-op. She was fined £275 with £150 compensation and £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig William Maltby, 33, of Percival Close Sutton pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing groceries worth £45 and £50 from Tesco; fabric softener worth £8 from the Co-op and groceries worth £30 from Co-op; confectionery from Tesco and groceries worth £10 from Local4U. He was committed to prison for a total of 24 weeks. The offence was carried out while he was on Home Office licence. He was ordered to pay £95 compensation.

motoring

Simon Lyndon Garton, 50, of Highfield Avenue Kirkby admitted driving while disqualified. A curfew requirement was imposed with electronic monitoring for three months, £85 victim surcharge and £310 costs. He was disqualified from driving for three months.

Eduardas Andrius, 36, of Howard Road Mansfield pleaded guilty to driving with 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 42 months and fined £265 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Mark Longmate, 24, admitted driving with 75mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £120 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dev Raj Chanderm, 55, of Outram Street Sutton admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. A community order was made with a 60 hours unpaid work requirement within the next 12 months, with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Brandon Joshua Dunn, 19, of South Crescent, Clipstone admitted taking a vehicle without consent, driving without due care and attention, without a licence. He was committed to detention for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and disqualified from driving for 12 months with £85 costs and victim surcharge of £115.

Kevin Barry Gibson, 49, of Greendale Crescent Clipstone admitted driving with 79 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £400 with £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter Holmes, 59, of Ashwood Close Sutton admitted driving with 111 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 48 months and a community order was made with an accredited programme for 30 days and 120 hours unpaid work requirement, victim surcharge of £85 and £85 costs.

Miscellaneous

Christopher John Dale, 43, of Leeming Lane North, Mansfield admitted harassing a female by contacting her by telephone verbally and by text and by sending her emails. He was given a restraining order and fined £100 with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Arunas Zalieckas, 35, of Felley Avenue, Kirkby admitted breaching a restraining order and damaging a car. A community order was made with a accredited programme for 30 days and 120 hours unpaid work requirement within the next 12 months and to pay £300 compensation.

Steven Peter Crawford, 33, of Mary Street Kirkby admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with £20 victim surcharge

Threats

Jamie Stuart Johnson, 37, of Moor Street Mansfield was found guilty of using threatening behaviour towards a male and contacting him whilst prohibited by a restraining order. A community order was made with a 200 hours unpaid work requirement, costs of £620 and £62 victim surcharge. A restraining order was made.

Richard Martin Hamon, 36, of Seaforth Square Mansfield admitted making threats of violence to a call handler that was grossly offensive . He was fined £480 with £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jasmine Anne Hickenbotham, 23, of Gladstone Street Mansfield admitted using threatening behaviour . She was discharged conditionally for 12 months with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Breach

Richard Greenwood , 32, of Bentinck Close Boughton admitted visiting an address in breach of a restraining order . It was a repeat offence. He was committed to prison for a total of 16 weeks with £115 victim surcharge.