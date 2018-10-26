Reports from the court

Cases completed at Nottinghamshire Magistrate’s Court

THEFT

Gheorghe Simion, age unknown, of Audrey Crescent, Mansfield Woodhouse, was suspected on reasonable grounds of obtaining £1600 in cash through unlawful conduct. Order made to seize the cash and an undisclosed quantity of Romanian currency.

Nathan Wolden, aged 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from Tesco in Mansfield to the value of £90, to stealing coffee from Poundstretcher, Sutton, to the value of £20 and to stealing alcohol to the value of £5.79 from Midfield Stores, Mansfield. All while under a community order set in July for stealing electric shavers from Boots in Nottingham to the value of £179.98. Committed to four weeks in prison because of previous offences, and ordered to pay a surcharge of £115

MOTORING

Darren Morley, aged 47, of Rosecroft Drive, Nottingham, drove a vehicle in Warsop Lane, Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, without a policy of insurance. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £86 and costs of £85. He also recorded six points on his driving licence.

Mohammad Omarahmad, aged 34, of Berridge Road East, Nottingham, drove a motor vehicle on Barringer Road, Mansfield, at a speed of 49 miles per hour when the speed limit was 30 miles per hour. He was find £440 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £85.

Matthew Potts, aged 37, of Primrose Rise, Newthorpe, drove a motor vehicle on the A38 in Sutton at 78 miles per hour when the speed limit was 50 miles per hour. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £86 and costs of £85. He also recorded six points on his driving licence.

Dorel Ciontu, aged 40, of Cromwell Street, Mansfield, drove a motor vehicle on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, at 38 miles per hour when the speed limit was 30 miles per hour. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. He also recorded three points on his driving licence.

Andrew Fletcher, aged 42, of Hall Close, Rainworth, drove a motor vehicle on Diamond Avenue at 36 miles per hour when the speed limit was 30 miles per hour. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge. He also recorded three points on his driving licence.

Andrew Fox, aged 25, of Savile Road, Bilsthorpe, used an unregistered 50cc motor cycle on Kirklington Road without a valid policy of insurance and without a valid driving licence. He was fined £880, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £66. He also recorded six points on his driving licence.

Artur Lykowsk, aged 34, of Corporation Street, Mansfield, used a motor vehicle on Corporation Street, Mansfield, without a valid policy of insurance. He was fined £600 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge. He also recorded six points on his driving licence.

Leah Statham, aged 20, of Saundby Avenue, Mansfield, used a motor vehicle on Sutton Road, Mansfield, without a valid policy of insurance. She was fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge. She also recorded six points on her driving licence.

Michelle Swift, aged 53, of Redcliffe Road, Mansfield, drove a motor vehicle on the A38, Sutton Road, at a speed of 39 miles per hour when the speed limit was 30 miles per hour. She was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge and registered three points on her driving licence.

Cameron Visinoni, aged 21, from Sherwood Place, Clipstone, used a motor vehicle on Mansfield Road without a valid policy of insurance. He was fined £440, ordered to pay £85 in costs, a surcharge of £44 and registered six points on his driving licence.

DRUGS

Brent Bierton, aged 20, from Remount Road, Rotherham, had in his possession a quantity of controlled class B drug cannabis at Portland Retail Park, Mansfield. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £30.

BREACH

Braydon Moxton, aged 30, of Middlewood Road, Sheffield, failed without reasonable excuse to leave Mansfield Town Centre when asked to comply with an anti-social behaviour request. He also failed to surrender at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail by Nottinghamshire Police in July. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

MISCELLANEOUS

Malcolm Barnes, aged 42, of Cambourne Gardens, Ravenshead, entered a train between Matlock and Nottingham for the purpose of travelling without having a valid ticket. He was fined £220, ordered to pay £9.40 in compensation, costs of £125 and a surcharge of £30.

Mark Ellis, aged 36, of Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite, entered a train between Kirkby and Mansfield for the purpose of travelling without having a valid ticket. He was fined £220, ordered to pay £2.80 in compensation, costs of £125 and a surcharge of £30.

Rebecca Hartshorn, aged 23, of Sandy Lane, Mansfield, entered a train between Hucknall and Kirkby for the purpose of travelling without having a valid ticket. She was fined £220, ordered to pay £2.20 in compensation, costs of £125 and a surcharge of £30.

Sam Taylor, of New Scott Street, Langwith, Mansfield, entered a train between Nottingham and East Midlands Parkway for the purpose of travelling without having a valid ticket. He was fined £220, ordered to pay £4.70 in compensation, costs of £125 and a surcharge of £30.

Annabelle Walker, aged 22, of Butler Crescent, Mansfield, entered a train between Mansfield and Nottingham for the purpose of travelling without having a valid ticket. She was fined £220, ordered to pay £4.80 in compensation, costs of £125 and a surcharge of £30.

James Dean, aged 31, of Henton Road, Edwinstowe, was compliant for the non-payment of child support and costs to the value of £2587.06. A liability order was made for the payment of £2587.06.

Leon Luck, aged 35, of Greenwood Drive, Kirkby, was compliant for the non-payment of child support and costs to the value of £1450.68. A liability order was made for the payment of £1450.68.