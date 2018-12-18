Reports from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ court.

VIOLENCE

Roxanne Kimberley Grace, 33, of Main Street Annesley Woodhouse pleaded guilty to assaulting a male by beating him. She was fined £200 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony James Clarke, 20, of Unwin Road Sutton admitted assaulting a male . He was fined £375 with £100 compensation and victim surcharge of £37, with £85 costs.

James Aarron Grafton, 20, of Hall Street Mansfield admitted assaulting a male by beating him, at King’s Mill Hospital. A community order was made with a six month drug rehabilitation requirement, compensation of £100 and £85 victim surcharge.

Steven Anthony Davis, 41, of Southwell Road East, Rainworth pleaded guilty to assaulting a male by beating him, at the Venue in Kirklington Road, Rainworth. He was fined £95 with £100 compensation and £30 victim surcharge with £85 costs.

Rebecca Gibbons, 32, of Caunts Crescent Sutton admitted assaulting a male and a female by beating and damaging glass window panes to a value unknown. She was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 12 months. A restraining order was made. There was compensation of £200 with £115 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

David Richard Stoker, 31, of Whitewater Road New Ollerton admitted assaulting a female by beating her. He was fined £315 with £31 victim surcharge and £200 costs and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

THEFT

Roger Henry Turner, 37, of Whitehall Court Retford admitted stealing insoles worth £10.75 from Asda. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation with £20 victim surcharge.

Nathan Michael Brian Byrne, 34, of Dovecroft New Ollerton admitted two counts of stealing two beef joints valued at £29 from Tesco a further charge of stealing meat worth £40 from Tesco, two food blenders worth £50 from Boyes and £40 of toys from Asda. He was committed to prison for a total of 20 weeks suspended for 12 months , with a 12 months drug rehabilitation requirement. There was a victim surcharge of £115.

Craig Rowbotham, 27, of Sherwood Street Annesley Woodhouse admitted failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance. He was fined £200 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

MISCELLANEOUS

Martin Lee Staniland, 37, of Argyle Street Mansfield pleaded guilty to being in Mansfield town centre whilst prohibited by a criminal behaviour order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He was fined £80 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Thomas Cattel, 38, of Little John Drive Rainworth admitted having a knife in a public place without good reason. He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He was committed to prison for a total of 13 weeks suspended for 12 months and a community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 10 days. there was a victim surcharge for £115 and £85 costs.

Mark Kirkham, 33, of Beacon Drive Kirkby was found guilty of non-payment of fine for £755 imposed on November 11 2015. He admitted breaching supervision requirements imposed following a period of imprisonment. He was committed to prison for seven days.

Michael Knight, 42, of Woods Hill Sutton admitted failing to comply with notification requirements as a convicted offender under the terms of the sexual offences act in that he failed to register a change of name within three days as required to do so and misleading police. He was committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months, with £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.