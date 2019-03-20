Report from the courts: Who's been up before Mansfield Magistrates' Court?

Here are the latest reports from Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Theft

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Michael Gilbert, 28, of Victoria Street, Sutton, stole clothing to the value of £500 from Morrison's on Sutton Road, Mansfield. He also stole clothing to the value of £80 from Matalan in Sutton. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 in compensation.

Wayne Prescott, 28, of Broomhill Lane, Mansfield, stole laundry detergent the the value of £18.98 from Savers Store, Mansfield. He stole laundry detergent to the value of £38.50 from the same shop. He also stole laundry detergent to the value of £12 from Iceland in Mansfield. He committed the offences while subject to a community order for theft. He was committed to 12 week in prison suspended for 12 months. He has also been given a drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement . He will pay £442.48 in compensation.

Christopher Jordan, 35, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, stole washing detergent to the value of £20 with another offender Michelle Jordan from Poundland in Mansfield. He also stole pack of steak to the value of £148.56 with another offender Michelle Jordan from Marks and Spencer in Mansfield. He committed this while serving a suspended sentence for theft. He has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and pay compensation of £74.28.

Michelle Jordan, 38, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, stole washing detergent to the value of £20 with another offender Christopher Jordan, from Poundland in Mansfield. She also stole pack of steak to the value of £148.56 with another offender Christopher Jordan, from Marks and Spencer in Mansfield.She has been sentenced to ten weeks in prison. and will pay £184.28 in compensation.

Kerry Causer, 36, of Woods Hill, Sutton, stole cheese from Local for You on Northwood Avenue, Sutton. She also had on her possession cannaboid receptor agents, a Class B drug. She was fined £160 and compensation of £3.

Mark Fottles, 51, of no fixed address has been sentenced to six weeks in prison after stealing two sandwiches and a can of larger to the value of £5.23 from Bargain Booze, Chruch Street, Sutton. He committed the offence while under a conditional discharge. He will pay compensation of £5.23.

Hayley Pownall, 38, of no fixed address, stole alcohol and chocolate to the value of £25.29 B&M Bargains, Mansfield. She also failed to surrender to court on three occasions. She also stole two bank cards and committed fraud. She also stole meat products from the Co-Operative in Bakewell and had on her possession a quantity of cannabis. She also stole makeup from Boots in Alfreton and stole fuel from HKS Retail, Alfreton. She also drove a vehicle without insurance and licence. She also failed to stop after a accident happened where damage was caused to a car, again without a licence or insurance. She also stole perfume to the value of £61.50 from The Cosmetic Company, East Midlands Designer Outlet. She also stole meat to the value of £23.10 from Tesco in Mansfield and stole Christmas gift sets to the value of £125 from Boots, Mansfield. She also stole clothing to the value of £72.97 from Sports Direct, Shirebrook. She also had two foil lined gift bags. She has been given a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement because she has a drug dependency and rehabilitation activity requirement. She will pay £401.50 in compensation and a £50 surcharge. She was disqualified from driving for six months.

Violence

Jordan Welch, 23, of Wood Lane, Church Warsop, has been sentenced to ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months after assaulting a woman by beating her. He has also been given a rehabilitation activity requirement, pay compensation of £100 and a £115 surcharge.

Mikolaj Slodki, 30, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, assaulted a man by beating him. He also stole items to the value of £31.55 from Sainsbury’s in Mansfield. He was fined £160, pay compensation of £50 and a £30 surcharge.

Michael Merritt, 49, of Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite, assaulted a man by beating him. He also stole goods to the value of £127.02 belonging to ASDA. He also committed the offences while serving a suspended sentence for drunk driving. He was sentenced to 56 days in prison and pay compensation of £100.

Joshua Spencer, 20, of Hazel Bank, Forest Town, assaulted a woman by beating her. He has been issued with a community order with a programme requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work requirement. He will pay compensation of £100, £620 in costs and £85 surcharge.

Reece Sutton, 20, Westhill Drive, Mansfield, used threatening behaviour with in the hearing or the sight of a person likely to be caused harassment. He was fiend £40, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Breach

Tracy Buck, 48, of Stoneyford Road, Stanton Hill, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. She has been fined £50.

David Osborne, 32, of Frederick Street, Mansfield, failed to meet the requirements of a community order. He will carry out 190 hours of a unpaid work requirement. He will pay £60 in costs.

Drugs

Luke Spalding, 18, of Bailey Crescent, Mansfield, had on his possession a quantity of cannabis a Class B with intent to supply in Kirkby. He has given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and a unpaid work requirement. He will pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Darren Frost, 31, of no fixed address, had on his possession a cannaboid receptor agonists. He was fined £70 and a £30 surcharge.

Ryan Baugh, 21, of Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, had on his possession a quantity of cannabis, a Class B drug. He was fined £80, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Motoring

Jordan Harris, 19, of Percival Close, Sutton, drove a car while being disqualified from driving. He also drove without insurance and without due care and attention. He has been disqualified for another 12 months. Pay costs of £85 and a £85 surcharge.

Joshua Temprell, 29, of Walesby Lane, Ollerton, drove a car with 55 mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit. He was fined £350, pay a £35 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has also been disqualified from driving for 14 months.