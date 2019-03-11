Report from the courts: Who's been up before Mansfield Magistrates' Court?

Latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Motoring

Adam Campbell, 31, of Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield, drove a car with 81mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 31mcg. He has been disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £159. He will also pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Robert Hovell, 54, of Milldale Walk, Sutton, drove a car on Church Street, Warsop, with 54mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit. He was fined £692, pay a £69 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Violence

Thomas Wabey, 31, of Bowling Street, Mansfield, used threatening behaviour likely to cause someone distress. He was conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay a £20 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Drugs

Kyle Stuart Charl Gregg, 30, of no fixed address, had on his possession a quantity of cannabis receptor agonist. He also breached a criminal behaviour order by entering West Gate, Leeming Street and Market Place on different occasions, He has been committed to prison for 36 weeks.

Craig Knight, 33, of Longstone Way, Mansfield, Had on his possession a bag of cocaine, a bag of methylenedioxymethylamphetamine (MDMA) and a bag of cannabinoid receptor agonist known as spice or mamba. He has been fined £120, pay a £30 surcharge and £80 in costs.

Marion Sahan, other wise known as Marion Gornal, 56, of Western Avenue, Kirkby, had on her possession on Welbeck Street, Sutton, a quantity of EMB - Fubinaca a Class B drug. She has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electric monitoring for three months. She will pay cost of £400 and a £85 surcharge.

Theft

Scott Eadson, 39, of Vale Road, Mansfield, stole a sound bar and blue tooth speaker to the value of £95 from Asda, Forest Town. He also stole good to the value of £163 from the same Asda. He has been given a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. He has been fined £50, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Lester Moore, 40, of Arthur Green Avenue, Kirkby, has been committed to prison for 30 weeks after he stole from Co-operative Food on Skegby Road, Kirkby, on four occasions. He also did this while serving a suspended sentence for theft.

Anna Reeve, 32, of Victoria Street, Mansfield, stole steaks to the value of £40 from Co-op on Southwell Road West, Mansfield. She was conditionally discharged for 12 months and pay compensation of £40.

Miscellaneous

Brandon Brooks, 19, of Coniston Road, Kirkby, was found to be drunk and disorderly on Toothhill Lane, Mansfield. He was conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay £80 in costs and a £20 surcharge.

Trey Foster, 20, of Rainworth Water Road, Rainworth, had on his possession in Clumber Street, Mansfield, a stanley knife. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. He will pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Breach

Luke Siddon, 26, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, has been jailed for six weeks after he contacted a man on Instagram he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. He will also pay £115 surcharge.

Former soldier from Mansfield died after being stung by wasp during new job as pest controller