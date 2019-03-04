Report from the courts: Who's been up before Mansfield Magistrates' Court?

Latest reports from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Motoring

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

John Lemon, 30, of Sedgwick Street, Jacksdale, drove a vehicle with 68mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35mcg. He also drove the vehicle without the correct insurance. He has been disqualified from driving for three years. He has also been fined £450, pay a £45 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Kyle Draycott, 27, of Ashfield Road, Sutton, drove a vehicle on Leeming Street, Mansfield, with 84 mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit. His licence was endorsed by 10 points. He also damaged a police vehicle with intent and obstructed an officer. He was given a community order with a programme requirement. He will pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Jack Burchell, 25, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, drove a car on Lindley Street, Mansfield, while disqualified from driving and without insurance. He has been disqualified from driving for a further 12 months and has been given a community order with a programme requirement for a ‘Thinking Skills Programme’. He was fined £120, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Shane Betteridge, 34, of Birkland Street, Mansfield, drove a car while disqualified and without insurance. He was committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. He will pay a £115 surcharge and is disqualified from driving for another 12 months.

Violence

Matthew Clarke, 27, of Midworth Street, Mansfield, has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. He was jailed after assaulted a police officer with intent while resisting arrest. A community order he was given in December for theft and assault was also revoked due to the “wilful and persistent failure to comply”. He was resentenced for six counts of theft and the assault of a man. He will pay £50 in compensation and a £65 surcharge.

Lee Redgriff, 41, of Cambria Road, Pleasley, assaulted a man by beating him and drove a car without due care an attention. He has been given a community order with a programme requirement and an 80 hours of unpaid work requirement. He will pay £553.10 in compensation, costs of £85 and an £85 surcharge.

Jonathan Morley, 23, of Prospect Place. Sutton, assaulted a woman by beating her. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement. He has also been issued a restraining order. He was fined £100, pay a £85 surcharge, £75 in compensation and £620 in costs.

Breach

David Bruce, 29, of Firemans Row, Sutton, failed to comply with requirements of a community order by failing to attend. He has now been given new requirements for his community order including a ten hour unpaid work requirement and to carry on with his programme requirement. He will also pay costs of £60.

Stephen Miles, 36, of Ashfield Drive, Kirkby, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period of imprisonment. No action was taken by the court as he has now obtained a good level of compliance, but he was fined £60.

Daniel Walker, 42, of Skerry Hill, Mansfield, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison. He has been given a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring. He will also pay costs of £60.

Miscellaneous

Jodie Gordon, 36, of Lime Crescent, Church Warsop, used a colour television without a licence. She was conditionally discharged for six months, pay costs of £120 and a £20 surcharge.

Andrew Butcher, 42, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, was found at the Houshold Waste Recycling Centre on Kestral Road, Mansfield taking items from an enclosed yard. He also failed to surrender to court. He has been fined £160, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Drugs

Antony Armstrong, 22, of Institute Street, Stanton Hill, had a quantity of cannabis a Class B drug on his possession. He was fined £250, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Mark Staniland, 35, of Farnesfield Court, Mansfield, had on his possession a quantity of black mamba a Class B drug on Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield. He was fined £80, pay costs of £40 and a £30 surcharge.

Theft

Craig Roebuck, 41, of High Street, Tibshelf, has been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison. He failed to surrender to court, and committed several offences while serving a community order for theft. He stole air fresheners to the value of £15.71 belonging to Poundstretcher in Mansfield. He also stole face cream to the value of £71 from Wilkinson on Outram Street, Sutton and on another occasion stole wash tablets to the value of £20 from the same shop.

Sefton Brown, 39, of Hardwick Lane, Sutton, stole fragrances from Debenhams in Mansfield to the value of £177 and on another occasion stole fragrances to the value of £93 from the same shop. He also failed to surrender to court. He was fined £50, pay compensation of £45 and costs of £30.