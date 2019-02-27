Report from the courts: Who's been up before Mansfield Magistrates' Court?

Latest reports from Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Theft

Kelly Bailey, 31, of Rosewood Drive, Kirkby, stole plants to a value unknown from Morrison in Kirkby. She has been conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay compensation £50, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £20.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Steven Pope, 41, of Clifton Place, Mansfield, stole perfume from Debenhams, Mansfield to the value of £67. He also stole cosmetics to the value of £216 from Debenhams. He has been fined £80, pay compensation of £67, costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Donald Gornall, 51, of Welbeck Street, Sutton, stole a purse containing £200 in cash, and failed to surrender to court. He also committed the offence while serving a suspended sentence for assault and theft. He has been given a 24 week imprisonment and to pay compensation of £250.

Allen Slater, 40, of Maltby Road, Mansfield, stole two boxes of Lacoste Fragrances to the value of £134 from Boots on St Peters Retail Park. He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge.

Violence

Joshua Barratt, 26, of Lime Avenue, Huthwaite, assaulting a woman causing her actual bodily harm. He has been given a community order with a programme requirement and rehabilitation requirement. He has been fined £100, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Motoring

Samuel Clamp, 21, of Hillside Road, Mansfield, drove a vehicle with 60mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35mcg. He has been disqualified from driving for 17 months. He has been fined £275, £85 in costs and £30 surcharge.

Paul Brunt, 46, of Rowthorne Lane, Glapwell, drive a vehicle with 53mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit. He has been disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £334, costs of £85 and a £33 surcharge.

Jamie Smith, 27, of Bonington Road, Mansfield, stole a vehicle and caused damage of less than £5,000 to it before it was recovered. The vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle which was stationary at a set of traffic lights. He also drove the vehicle without the correct licence and insurance. He also failed to stop following the collision. He has been given a community order with a programme requirement and a 60 hour unpaid work requirement. He will also pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs and disqualified from holding a licence for 12 months.

Miscellaneous

Jacob Walters, 19, of Leabrooks Avenue, Sutton, has on his possession in a public place a baseball bat and pen knife. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation requirement and 120 hours of a unpaid work requirement. He will pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs..

Drugs

Jordan Bedder, 22, of Victoria Road, Selston, had on his possession a quantity of cannabis. He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months and will pay a £20 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Breach

David Persaud, 52, of Stevenson Crescent, Sutton has been jailed for 14 weeks after he send two messages via Facebook to someone he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. He also did this while serving a suspended sentence for harassment. He will also pay a £115 surcharge.

Ryan Harris, 30, of Sywell Close, Sutton, failed to meet supervision requirements following a release from prison. He was fiend £150 and pay costs of £60.

Mitchell Naylor, 20, of Budby Crescent, Meden Vale, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence. He was fined £100 and pay costs of £60.

Lee Trueman, 30, of Nottingham Road, Mansfield, failed to comply with requirement of a community order. He was fined £50.

Daniel Widdowson, 23, of Dalestorth Street, Sutton, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £50.

Dawn Else, 54, of Co-Operative Street, Sutton, failed to pay a £1352 and has been jailed for 25 days.

Joanne Beardsley, 48, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison,. She was fined £80 and pay costs of £60.