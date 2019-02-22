Report from the courts: Who's been up before Mansfield Magistrates' Court?

Here are the latest reports from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Theft

Andrew Dennet, 33, of Victoria Road, Mansfield, trespassed on TK Maxx in Mansfield and stole items while subject to a conditional discharge. He has been given a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and activity requirement. He will pay a £85 surcharge and £40 costs.

Jamie Harris, 29, of Farmillo Cresent, Mansfield, stole a wireless monitor from B&Q in Sutton to the value of £158. He has been committed to eight weeks in prison as he has a record of previous convictions. He will also pay a £115 surcharge.

Timothy Bailey, 42, of David Street, stole chocolates to the value of £5 from B&M Bargains in Sutton. He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge.

Doru Calitescu, 23, of Herne Street, Sutton, stole goods from Primark in Mansfield to the value of £31.50. He was fined £276, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Jessica Chance, 21, of Sandfield Close, Mansfield, has on her possession a foil lined carrier bag and stole a bottle of Jack Daniels to the value of Sainsburys. He was conditionally discharged for 12 months.

Timothy Wormall, 40, of Eckington Walk, Mansfield, stole a L’Oreal gift set and razor from Superdrug in Mansfield. He also failed to surrender to court. He has been given a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and activity requirement. He was fined £50, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Miscellaneous

Stephen Gore, 23, of Berry Avenue, Kirkby, had a bladed article, namely a lock knife, a quantity of cannabis resin and cocaine in Stanton Hill. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electric monitoring for three months. He will pay costs of £85 and a £85 surcharge.

Kathleen Johnson, 34, of Carsic Road, Sutton, failed to comply with a drugs test and failed to surrender to court. She has been conditionally discharged for six months, pay £85 in costs and a £20 surcharge.

Wayne Hunt, 49, of Shirland Drive, Mansfield, had on his possession a knife. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring and rehabilitation activity requirement. He will pay costs of £85 and £85 surcharge.

Lee Stewart, 24, of Morton Close, Mansfield, had on his possession in a public place a hammer. He was fined £125, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Nikki Chesters, 31, of Main Road, Ravenshead, threatened to set fire to someones home. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. He has also been issued with a restraining order, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Breach

Alan Jones, 49, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, failed to meet requirements of a community order. He has been committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months because of his “wilful and persistent failure to comply”. He will also pay £60 in costs.

Robert Mallaburn, 40, Lansbury Road, Edwinstowe, failed to meet supervision requirements, he will pay £60 in costs.

Tomas Praunaskas, 33, of Howard Road, Mansfield, failed to meet the requirements of a community order. He was fined £115 and pay costs of £60.

Jamie Wightman, 21, of Terrace Road, Mansfield, has been sentenced to prison for a week after failing to meet supervision requirements imposed after being released form prison.

Peter Downes, 45, of Potter Street, Worksop, failed to meet the requirements of a community order. He was fined £40.

Lee Cassell, 43, of Westhill Drive, Mansfield, failed to meet supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. He was fined £50 and pay costs of £50.

Motoring

Ricky Freer, 27, of Hamilton Drive, Warsop, drove on Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, travelling a recorded 52mph in a 30mph zone. His licence was endorsed by six points, fined £369, a £36 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Daniel Hatton, 31, of Barnes Crescent, Sutton, drove a vehicle with 50mcg of alcohol on 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35 mcg. He also drove without the correct insurance and licence. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £120, pay £85 in costs and a £30 surcharge.

Piotr Wolczynski, 28, of High Hazles Drive, Huthwaite, drove a vehicle with 60mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit. He also drove without the correct licence and has been disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was also fined £260, pay costs of £85 and £30 surcharge.

Perry Wilkinson, 51, of Debdale Way, Mansfield Woodhouse, drove a car with 45 mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120, pay £85 in costs and a £30 surcharge.

Sophie McHugh, 23, of The Knoll, Mansfield, drove a vehicle with 41 mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitre of breath, over the legal limit. She has been disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £259, pay £85 in costs and a £30 surcharge.

Damage

Ashley Downes, 28, of Nugent Lane, Mansfield, damaged three car wing mirrors with intent. He was fined £169, pay £124.09 in compensation, £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Violence

David Ford, 32, of Coxmoor Road, Sutton, assaulted a man by beating him. He was fined £936, pay £2,000, a £93 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Ethan Hyatt, 20, of Newcastle Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, assaulted two men by beating him. He has been given a community order with a programme requirement and activity requirement. He will also pay £50 in compensation.

Karl Reddy, 35, of New Street, Huthwaite, assaulted a man he also took a vehicle and damaged it. He drove the vehicle without the correct insurance or licence. He also drove the vehicle with 120mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal amount. He has been committed to prison for 18 months and pay a £115 surcharge. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Daniel Jessop, 41, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield, damaged a glass window belonging to McDonalds. He was conditionally discharged for 12 months and pay compensation of £400.



Drugs

Mac Holbrook, 21, of Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield, had on his possession a quantity of cannabis. He was fined £80, pay £85 in costs and a £30 surcharge.

Adam Welch, 26, of Langton Court, Sutton, had on his possession a quantity of a cannabinoid receptor. He was fined £80 and pay a £30 surcharge.

