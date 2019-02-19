Report from the courts: Who's been up before Mansfield Magistrates' Court?

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Kevin Brady, 52, of Church Road, Clipstone, assaulted a man causing him actual bodily harm. He has been committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. He will pay £1,500 in compensation, £115 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Adam Hardy, 24, of Manor Crescent, Kirkby, assaulted a women by beating her and damaged a door with intent. He has been given a community order with a 30 day programme requirement and has been issued with a restraining order. He will pay £100 in compensation, £85 surcharge and £30 in costs.

Jamie Laughton, 29, of Huthwaite Road, Sutton, assaulted a man by beating him. He has been issued with a community order with a 80 hour unpaid work requirement. Pay £460 in compensation, £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Michelle Haywood, 49, of Tattershall Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse, assaulted a woman by beating her and used threatening language. She was fined £100, pay costs of £200 and a £30 surcharge.

Miscellaneous

Herman Bunaj, 22, of Howard Road, Mansfield, had on his possession a machete and a stainless steel kitchen knife with a six inch blade on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield. He has been committed to four months in prison suspended for 12 months. Pay £115 surcharge and £85 costs,

Motoring

Antonis Christodoulou, 33, of Sutton Road, Mansfield, drove a Toyota Yaris while disqualified from driving. He also drove without insurance. He has been conditionally discharged for 18 months, his licence has been endorsed by six points, he will pay costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge.

Zbigniew Dobrzeniecki, 29, of Smith Street, Mansfield, drove a car with 116mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 35 mcg. He was fined £312, pay £85 in costs and £31 surcharge. He has been disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Nigel Gregory, 40, of Berwick Avenue, Mansfield, drove a van with 70mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit. He has been fined £120, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge. He has been disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Anthony Pearson, 32, of Coppice Road, Forest Town, drove a car with 50mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit. He also drove while disqualified from driving and without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months and issued with a community order with a programme requirement, activity requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work. He will pay an £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Sam Wood, 31, of Carlton Street, Mansfield, drove a car with 59mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit. He also had a quantity of cocaine on his possession and failed to surrender to court. He has been committed to prison for four months because of his significant record. He was also disqualified from holding a licence 12 months.

Shane Walvin, 42, of Barker Street, Huthwaite, drove a car with 73mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit. He has been disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £250, costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

