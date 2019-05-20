Report from the courts: who’s been up before Mansfield Magistrates

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrate’s Court.

Violence

Peter Craggs, 60, of Pecks Hill Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a male. The assault was by using a glass bottle on licensed premises while in drink. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months and a three months curfew with electronic monitoring. He was ordered to pay compensation of £300 with £115 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Ryan John Ward, 33, of Foston Close Mansfield admitted assaulting a female by beating her. He also admitted possession of cannabis and failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He also admitted breaching a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, damaging a window and failing to take a drugs assessment after cocaine was found in his blood. He was committed to prison for a total of 14 weeks, offence committed whilst subject to a community sentence. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £115 victim surcharge.

Wayne Bamford, 35, of Breck Bank Crescent Ollerton admitted assaulting a female and two males by beating and damaging a vehicle. A community order was made for 30 days with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. There was a victim surcharge of £85 costs of £300 and compensation totalling £300.

Lorna Taylor, 32, of Jubilee Road Sutton, pleaded guilty to assaulting a female. She was committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement of 25 days. There was a victims surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.

Alexandre Woods Duffy, 51, of Holbrook Court Mansfield admitted assaulting a male by beating him. A community order was made with a two month curfew requirement with electronic monitoring. He was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Theft

Jessica Chance, 21, of Sandfield Close Mansfield admitted stealing an electric razor worth £39.99 from TK Maxx. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay compensation of £39.99 and a victim surcharge of £30. There were £85 costs.

Ashley Stephen Barnes, 34, of Greenwood Avenue Mansfield Woodhouse admitted stealing meats and body spray worth £28.50 from One Stop Stores and perfume worth £59 from Boots. He was committed to prison for a total of 26 weeks. Offences committed whilst subject to a suspended sentence order. There was a victim surcharge of £115.

Jamie Michael Betts, 39, of Jubilee Road Sutton admitted stealing an ornamental gold elephant worth £4.99 from the Heart Foundation. He also admitted possession of class B drug amphetamine. He was fined £80 with £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Scott Eadson, 39, of Vale Road Mansfield Woodhouse admitted entering as a trespasser at Pleasley Vale Business Park and stealing a pair of Dunlop work trousers, Dunlop safety boots a star wars hooded top and work access card to the value of £94.98. A community order was made with a three month curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, compensation of £94.98 was imposed, costs of £100 and £85 victim surcharge.

Steven Andrew Rose, 44, of James Murray Mews Mansfield admitted stealing a prtable DVD player and Goodmans speaker worth £59.98 from B&M Bargains. He also admitted carrying a knife in public without good reason. He was committed to prison for 16 weeks, with £115 victim surcharge.

Jodie Marie Dexter, 38, of Edward Street, Kirkby admitted stealing dash cams worth £39.98 from Castlewood Service Station, various items worth £8.10 from Asda filling station, toilet roll from Huthwaite Road Service, coffee worht £9.50 from McColls, and steak and meat joints of value unknown from Greater Nottingham Cooperative Society. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Motoring

Marion Bastow,58, of Walters Crescent Selston admitted driving with 65 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35mcg. She was fined £220 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

John Charles Hannah, 57, of Huthwaite Road Sutton admitted driving with 64 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was fined £492 with £49 victim surcharged and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Raymond Roy, 47, admitted driving with 43 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He also he was fined £120 with £30 victim surcharge and £310 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lee Martin Hodgkinson, 30, of Elton Close, Mansfield admitted driving with 83 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath He also admitted driving whilst disqualified, obstructing a police officer and failing to attend a follow up assessment. A community order was made with a 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement of 10 days. He was fined £120 with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Tomasz Peron, 41, of Ruddington Place Mansfield pleaded guilty to driving with 76 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was fined £265 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. he was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Miscellaneous

James Anthony Harris, 32, of Eighth Avenue Forest Town pleaded guilty to drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Max Hannah, 18, of Shakespeare Avenue Mansfield Woodhouse admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was discharged conditionally for six months with victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £100.

Kola Adelokun, 47, of Upper Mill Street Sutton pleaded guilty to offences involving the disposal of controlled waste. He was fined £375 with £37 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Christine Anne Smith, 55, of Forster Street Kirkby pleaded guilty to obtaining PIP benefit dishonestly by failing to declare her true capabilities to the DWP. She was discharged conditionally for three years with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Tracey Lousie Smith , 52, of Forster Street Kirkby pleaded guilty to obtaining PIP benefit by dishonestly declaring her true capabilities to the DWP. She was discharged conditionally for three years with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Alex Foster, 27, of Titchfield Street Warsop having an offensive weapon in a public place namely a Klingon Batleth blade. He was fined £120 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Threats

John Bowler, 68, of Marlborough Road Kirkby admitted using threatening behaviour towards a female, which was racially aggravated. He was fined £765 with £75 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Breach

Robert Lee Spalding, 22, of Bailey Crescent Mansfield admitted failing to comply with a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He was fined 340 with £60 costs.

Arunas Zalieckas, 35, of Filley Avenue Kirkby admitted breaching a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ court. The court imposed new and varied requirements; an unpaid work requirement for 140 hours within the next 12 months, with 20 hours added to mark the breach. There were costs of £60.