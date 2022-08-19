Renewed public order targeting anti-social behaviour in Mansfield just ‘one tool’ in keeping town safe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a leading council official says the order is just ‘one tool’ in a raft of intervention measures used by the authority to clamp down on public offences – with staff hoping they “never have to use it”.

The public spaces protection order grants council officers and the police the ability to fine people if found committing a number of wide-reaching offences.

This includes a ban on street drinking and restrictions on cycling through parts of the town centre, as well as begging, public urination and dog fouling across various areas of the district.

Other parts of the order include continued powers to move people on when being anti-social in public spaces, as well as preventing dogs from being let off leads in public parks and play areas.

These offences have been included in a district-wide PSPO since 2019, but now the authority is renewing its terms for a further three years and adding new offences to the order.

The land, near Eakring Road, is a popular path for hikers and dog walkers, but has been plagued by longstanding problems with off-road vehicles and motorcyclists using its sandy terrain.

The council says these motorists have been ‘putting the safety of [residents] … at risk’ and, following a consultation earlier this year, found the majority of respondents were supportive of the move.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, council portfolio holder for safer communities, was today, Friday, August 19, due to take an executive decision to progress with the order.

In the recommendation, she will call for members of the full council meeting – which includes all councillors on the authority – to green-light the order next month.

In papers published ahead of the decision, a council spokesman said: “The PSPO allows for the proportionate enforcement of actions that are persistent local ASB issues. The majority of those consulted agree with the enactment.”

Adam Hill, the council’s new chief executive officer, says the order will act as one of many tools used by the authority to keep the district safe.

He said: “What we need to remember is a PSPO is only as good as the rest of the tools we’ve got around it. It’s only one tool in our toolbox and almost a last attempt [at enforcement].

“It does give us and the police the power to be able to deal with things when it’s got to a worse position – anti-social behaviour, excessive drinking and so on. But there’s lots of intervention we do, working in partnership.

“Our crime isn’t the worst, by a long chalk, and it’s a positive message to have another tool of clamping down.