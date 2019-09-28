Ravenshead man jailed for holding knife to woman's throat and swinging it at police

A man has been jailed for four years and four months after holding a knife to a woman's throat and swinging it at police officers as they attempted to arrest him.

Marc Stephenson, 49, formerly of Priory Avenue, Ravenshead, threatened to kill the woman with a kitchen knife during the incident in Ravenshead at 1.55am on March 23, 2019.

Priory Avenue.

When police officers arrived he was in the back garden and he made swiping motions toward them and threatened to stab them with the knife.

The officers used CS spray and knocked the knife out of his hands with a baton before detaining him and putting him in handcuffs.

Stephenson was charged with affray and threats to kill in connection with the incident. He admitted the offences and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 20 September.

Detective Constable Mark Kimberley, who led the investigation, said: "This was a harrowing experience for the woman and the officers involved but thankfully, due to the professionalism and quick thinking of the officers, Stephenson was safely detained and no one was seriously hurt.

"Knife crime is treated seriously by Nottinghamshire Police and we will always aim to put offenders before the courts at the earliest opportunity."