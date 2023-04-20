Ravenshead man filmed up schoolgirl’s skirt as did her homework in library

Ian Burton sat opposite the 15-year-old and started to read a newspaper, but appeared to be holding something under the table in his left hand, on January 23.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said the girl, who had gone to the library after school, thought he might be taking pictures and texted her sister.

She put her phone under the table to record what he was doing. Burton, aged 59, started talking to her about her school work and said he was using his phone to check a crossword clue.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

"She started to panic and packed up her things and he continued to talk to her," said Mr Pietryka.

The girl called her parents from a nearby shop and they came to the library and made a note of Burton's registration number. He was arrested shortly afterwards and gave a no-comment interview

In a statement, the girl said she has since struggled to sleep and often feels anxious in public.

The incident has put her off going to the library and affected her concentration and exams. She said 'it makes her sick to think about it'.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Burton, who has no previous convictions, entered his guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and he is entitled to maximum credit.

"I take on board this was an unpleasant incident," he said, adding that Burton is not working at the moment after closing his security business.

Burton, of Birchwood Close, Ravenshead, admitted operating equipment beneath the clothing of another without consent when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on March 27.

District judge Gillian Young told him he specifically targeted his victim for 17 minutes.

"It is not at all surprising she has been left with heightened anxiety," she said on Thursday. "Clearly it has had an enormous impact on her."

He received an 18-month community order with 30 rehabilitation days and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for five years.

