‘Rare’ case where court believed Sutton man’s reasons for growing cannabis

Police called at Adam Varnham's home on Coronation Street, on June 14, last year, following a tip-off, said prosecutor Ravinder Singh.

Officers found 38 plants of the class B drug in his loft, along with associated equipment.

"He explained he uses it to manage pain and it was solely for his own use,” she said. “He had no intention to pass it on. He was paying for the electricity he was using."

Cannabis image.

Probation officer Rachel Gosden said Varnham has problems with his back and shoulder, and also uses prescribed cannabis in the evenings.

She said she was 'conscious that she hasn't come across a case like this before' and said the unpaid work order she recommended could always be amended later if it is unsuitable because of his health issues.

Bianca Brasoveanu, mitigating, said she had nothing to add.

Varnham, aged 34, admitted producing cannabis when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on April 20.

At Nottingham Crown Court, on Wednesday, Judge Simon Mayo QC told him: “Yours is one of the rare cases of a cannabis grow where it has been accepted by the Crown that it was for your own use rather than for commerical gain.

"If it wasn't you would be going inside.”

He said Varnham has some previous convictions, but nothing recent or relevant.