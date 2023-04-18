Rapist on run from prison and later spotted in Mansfield located, police say

Paul Marshall, a convicted sex offender serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Lincolnshire last November.

In December, Linconlshire Police released CCTV footage in Doncaster following reports he had also been seen in Mansfield and last week a new appeal was launched after sightings of him in the Bridlington area on the East Coast.

In a brief statement, Humberside Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared ours and Lincolnshire Police's appeal to find absconder Paul Marshall. We can confirm he has now been located.”

Paul Marshall, a convicted rapist, has been located by police.

He was spotted in Worksop in November last year, just over a week after absconding.