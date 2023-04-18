Rapist on run from prison and later spotted in Mansfield located, police say
A convicted rapist on the run from jail and who was spotted in Mansfield has been located, police have said.
Paul Marshall, a convicted sex offender serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Lincolnshire last November.
In December, Linconlshire Police released CCTV footage in Doncaster following reports he had also been seen in Mansfield and last week a new appeal was launched after sightings of him in the Bridlington area on the East Coast.
In a brief statement, Humberside Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared ours and Lincolnshire Police's appeal to find absconder Paul Marshall. We can confirm he has now been located.”
He was spotted in Worksop in November last year, just over a week after absconding.
Members of the public were urged not to approach 53-year-old Marshall who was also spotted in Worksop town centre while on the run from jail.