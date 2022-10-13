John Thorlby-Coy denies nine counts of indecent assault, one of attempted rape and one of gross indecency against two victims.

The 51-year-old, of Riveraine Close, Sutton, was suspended from his role as head of function at HMP Ranby after he was arrested, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Sarah Knight, prosecuting, said Thorlby-Coy blindfolded a second underage girl and said she would taste things off his finger when he indecently assaulted her.

She said: “It’s the prosecution's case that it wasn't his finger he was using.”

It is also alleged Thorlby-Coy touched the girl’s private parts and rubbed his genitals against her leg, touched her private parts and tried to get her to perform a sex act on him.

Both of the alleged victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, gave video-taped interviews to police after reporting the alleged abuse.

Thorlby-Coy was arrested and questioned at Mansfield Police Station.

Ms Knight said he denied the allegations and suggested that they were malicious.

The court heard one victim said the experience had ruined her life and she could not forgive him.

Ms Knight told the jury: “The issue for you to decide fundamentally will be: did these things happen?”

