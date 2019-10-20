Rainworth schoolchildren mad about catching 'baddies' after police pay surprised visit

Police officers from Rainworth paid a surprise visit to a school - leaving the schoolchildren "excited" about police officers.

The police officers visited Lake View Primary in Rainworth.

Police at the school.

After a little chat in the classroom about policing and what they do the children headed outside to see the police car.

They got to to try on the hats, high-vis jackets and had a go on the radio.

Teacher Danielle Roberts said: "The children absolutely loved meeting the officers and have absorbed lots of the information you were telling them. They have been busy making some pictures and paintings for them. They are really excited about Police Officers and are constantly dressing up like them and pretending to catch the baddies"

A police spokesman said: "They really enjoyed our visit and I am looking forward to receiving the pictures from the children"

