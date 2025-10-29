Rainworth neighbour from hell launched childish ‘tit-for-tat’ campaign of harassment

A Rainworth man who made his neighbour's life a misery by throwing noisy parties and targeting him with abuse was engaged in “childish” tit-for-tat behaviour, a court has heard.

Scott Davis's neighbour initially tried to welcome him after he arrived in supported Framework accommodation in 2022, but things soon turned sour when Davis ignored “countless” pleas to be quiet, said Ben Payne, prosecuting.

He said the parties lasted for several days and his neighbour, who lives in the flat above him, was prescribed sleeping tablets due to exhaustion.

Davis would shout false accusations and intimidating threats whenever his victim left or returned home, and he “spent weeks dreading confrontations with him.”

On one occasion, while cleaning egg from his windows, Davis came out of his flat and threw two more eggs at the windows.

His victim said he was lucky his family were able to offer him respite, but he was left feeling like a prisoner in his own home and he spent £700 on security cameras.

Davis has 35 previous convictions for 82 offences and was last in court for assault in 2018.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Davis, who has significant mental health issues, pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

"Each of them have been engaged in inappropriate and tit for tat behaviour," he said.

"They used the intercom system to shout abuse and the pair of them behaved childishly towards each other."

Davis, 49, of South Avenue, Rainworth, admitted seven breaches of a community protection notice at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

On Tuesday, he received an 18-month community order with a 31-day programme. He was fined £120. An 18-month restraining order was imposed.