Rainworth man sent to crown court to facing charges of child porn and bestiality images
Peter Wall, aged 72, of Webster Close, entered no pleas to five charges when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The court heard he is charged with possessing 194 category A images, 241 category B images, and 1055 category C images, where category A is the most extreme, between February 23 and April 24.
He is also charged with possessing a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic images.
The court heard the case is not suitable to be heard by the magistrates as the starting point for possession of the indecent images alone is one year in custody.
He was bailed, on condition he has no contact with anyone under the age of 18, to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for a hearing on January 14.