Rainworth couple urge thieves to ‘return precious items’ following burglary

A young Rainworth couple who were victims of a home burglary have urged thieves to hand back a number of stolen sentimental items.

They have also raised concerns about their two dogs, Billy and Tyler, who were “left alone and scared” while the burglars raided their home.

Andy Wright and Joanna Stopher were victims of a recent break-in

Andy Wright, aged 26, and his partner Joanna Stopher, 25, had their The Hay Fields house broken into on Monday, January 21, while they were both at work.

Wilko’s worker Andy said the thieves stole items such as his laptop and an expensive watch.

However, the biggest losses were Joanna’s family ring and bracelets from when she was a baby.

Andy has urged the person who broke into their home to consider giving back the “priceless, precious and sentimental” family items which “won’t sell for much”.

He said: “We got home from work and found the back window had been broken and someone had been in the house.

“Originally we thought it was just the watch and laptop which were missing, but closer inspection showed other things were gone such as Joanna’s ring and bracelet.

“The other items don’t mean too much and can be replaced, but these items meant a lot to Joanna and we would do anything to get them back.

“I can’t imagine they will sell for much to those who stole them, but the value to her is much more.”

Andy said their biggest concern when coming back from work was the safety of Billy and Tyler, a terrier and collier, who had been in their new home all day.

He said: “Joanna had been in the house until about noon, so it must have been in the afternoon while we worked.

“The main thing we are bothered about with the break in itself is they were in the house while the people were burgling the house – they must have been so scared.”

A police spokesman said: “We’re investigating a break-in at a house in The Hay Fields between 1pm and 5pm on January 21 ,2019.

“We’re appealing for anyone with information to call us on 101 using incident number 756, or use Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”