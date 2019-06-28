Rainworth businessman was over the limit

A Rainworth businessman was banned after he was caught driving slightly over the limit, a court heard.

Gavin Bailey's silver Mercedes Benz was seen weaving, at 9.15pm, on May 17, and police followed him to his home on Southwell Road East, Rainworth.

A test revealed he had 42 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said he had a "hitherto exemplary character" and only drove a short distance from the Golden Eagle pub.

She said the ban would impact on his business of buying and selling concrete fibres, as it involves a "huge" amount of travel, and could prevent him from travelling to South America.

Bailey, 51, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

He was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink driver's rehabiliation course which will cut the disqualification by 91 days if completed by January 2020.

Read more of the latest court cases here.